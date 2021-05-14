Of the many ways The Pokémon Company has found to celebrate the franchise’s 25th birthday, an official single from Katy Perry is certainly one of the weirdest. Perry's new single "Electric," with an official video featuring Pikachu, is also an extremely catchy way to celebrate the anniversary of Pokémon.

The highly motivational song uses Pikachu’s power as an excuse to say that people might try to get you down, but “there’s no reason that this life can’t be electric”. The video features Perry and Pikachu going back in time and motivating a younger Perry - who also has a Pichu - to follow her dreams of becoming a musician. It's a cute video that combines the catchy pop song with adorable Pokémon.

To be honest, if it weren't for the special cameos from some of our favorite Pokémon, it would be hard to tell Perry’s song had anything to do with the franchise. Nevertheless, one could say it’s better to have a great song that barely scratches the Pokémon lore, than a song that potentially gets lost by trying to add too many elements from the franchise.

Besides a shockingly good Pokémon song by Perry, The Pokémon Company is celebrating the 25th birthday of the Pocket Monsters with a new anime season, Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, to be released this summer. A remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl will also hit the Nintendo Switch later this year, while a new open-world RPG called Pokémon Legends: Arceus was also recently revealed with a teaser.

“Electric” is available now on all major music streaming platforms. You can check the full list of where to listen to “Electric” here. Check out the “Electric” official video below.

