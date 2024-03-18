While most people know her from the British TV series Skins — for which she received two Golden Nymph nominations with no acting experience — and the dystopian series The Maze Runner, the British actress Kaya Scodelario has partaken in a handful of intriguing projects. Just this year, The Gentlemen hit Netflix and has been awing critics and general audiences alike.

Despite often being under the radar, Scodelario has showcased her acting talents in multiple, different roles; particularly complex and layered characters that end up being more than what meets the eye. From her role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to her efforts in the period drama Wuthering Heights, we rank the best Kaya Scodelario movies and TV shows.

10 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)

Directors: Espen Sandberg, Joachim Rønning

Although Dead Men Tell No Tales ended up being a tad disappointing, Scodelario's performance as Carina Smyth in the film is still pretty solid. This Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning movie illustrates yet another Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) adventure, this time depicting the character as he is pursued by old rival Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) and a crew of deadly ghosts who have escaped from the Devil's Triangle determined to put every pirate to sleep.

The film's messy pacing and storyline, which features some plot holes in between, leave out much to be desired compared to the previous installments; it was the lowest-grossing film of the series in North America by nearly $70 million, though it still took home $795.9 million against an estimated production budget of $230M. Scodelario's ambitious and determined PotC character, who was later revealed to be (spoiler alert) Barbossa's (Geoffrey Rush) long-lost daughter, helped elevate the film.

9 'Don't Make Me Go' (2022)

Director: Hannah Marks

Directed by Hannah Marks, this original R-rated drama received mixed reviews from critics. The American roadtrip movie centers around a teenager, played by Mia Isaac, who learns that her father (John Cho) has a fatal brain tumor. Wally embarks on a self-discovery journey when her father takes her on a road trip to find the mother who abandoned her years before, learning a thing or two about life along the way.

Despite its polarizing feedback, Don't Make Me Go is a well-crafted drama and tearjerker that will likely tug at viewers' heartstrings. Its intense plot combined with the timeless messages it sends about living in the moment and life's unpredictability make for a compelling, equally heartbreaking and heartwarming watch. Furthermore, Cho delivers a top-notch performance, while Scodelario shines by stepping into the shoes of his lover Annie, who, despite not getting that much screen time, still provides the film with meaning and heart.

Don't Make Me Go Release Date 07-15-2022 Cast John Cho , Mia Isaac Runtime 1 hr 49 min

8 'This is Christmas' (2022)

Director: Chris Foggin

If readers are on the lookout for lesser-known but great holiday flicks, This is Christmas might be a great pick. This British Chris Foggin rom-com is set in London during the Christmas season and follows Adam (Alfred Enoch) and Emma on their daily commute from the village of Langton to London, where they get to meet the same passengers every day.

Although This is Christmas is not better than other more well-liked romantic comedies, it is nonetheless an engaging, fun-loving film that will possibly appeal to fans of the genre. Enoch and Scodelario feature great chemistry and their characters are highly likable. Furthermore, the much beloved Christmas spirit is very much present in Foggin's movie's tone, which helps cement it movie as one of the best festive flicks.

7 'Crawl' (2019)

Director: Alexandre Aja

Blending the action, adventure, and eco-horror genres, Alexandre Aja's intense Crawl — produced by Spider-Man's director Sam Raimi — was primarily shot within a warehouse facility. The story sees a young woman trapped in a flooded house during a category 5 hurricane. In order to save her father and their dog, she must fight for her life against alligators and hope for the best.

Crawl is not, by any means, a groundbreaking feature in the horror genre. However, it still makes for a pleasant film that provides audiences with an entertaining time in front of the screen thanks to its great direction and visual effects. It is worth noting that Scodelario delivers a convincing acting performance as the main protagonist, making the disaster film all the more enjoyable.

Crawl Release Date July 11, 2019 Cast Kaya Scodelario , Barry Pepper , Ross Anderson , Anson Boon , George Somner , Ami Metcalf Runtime 87

6 'Wuthering Heights' (2011)

Director: Andrea Arnold

Based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights is a British Gothic romantic period drama that focuses on the childhood and different upbringings of its two main characters, Heathcliff (Solomon Glave and James Howson) and Catherine (Shannon Beer and Scodelario).

Directed by American Honey's Oscar-winning director Andrea Arnold, this 2011 film is an intriguing take on the epic love story (its absence of music was an interesting choice) that meditates about social class, gender, love, and obsession, introducing audiences to flawed, layered, and three-dimensional characters. Although it doesn't rank high among other classic novel adaptations, Wuthering Heights is the perfect choice for period drama enthusiasts, featuring dream-like scenery that fully immerses audiences in it, and an incredible acting performance by Scodelario.

Wuthering Heights Release Date September 9, 2011 Cast James Howson , Solomon Glave , Paul Hilton , Shannon Beer , Simone Jackson , Steve Evets Runtime 128

5 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

Director: Wes Ball

This treasured action mystery sci-fi movie led by Dylan O'Brien's Thomas centers around the lead character's journey after his memory is erased and he's deposited in a community. After learning that they're trapped in a deadly maze, Thomas must join forces with his fellow "runners" in an attempt to escape.

Based on the book of the same name by James Dashner, this dystopian fan-favorite was a huge success when it was released, with many critics describing it as a better-than-average big-screen adaptation of a young adult novel; some even compared it to The Hunger Games. Scodelario's character Teresa is a huge part of this franchise as she was the first and only female Glader in Group A. Teresa endures an important character in Scodelario's career after all this time, as the role propelled her to further fame.

4 'Moon' (2009)

Director: Duncan Jones

While the Maze Runner star plays a small part in this, the film is still worth mentioning for its incredible execution and intriguing storyline. Moon focuses on astronaut Sam Bell, played by Sam Rockwell, who embarks on a three-year stint on the moon where he sends back to Earth parcels of a resource that has helped reduce the planet's power problems.

The perfect pick for those into the science fiction and mystery genres, Duncan Jones' absorbing Moon, which tackles loneliness and isolation, features an incredible performance by Rockwell and ranks high among the best of its genre in the decade it was released. Scodelario plays the lead character's daughter, Eve, and manages to stand out in the short screen time that she has.

Moon Release Date July 10, 2009 Cast Sam Rockwell , Kevin Spacey , Dominique McElligott , Rosie Shaw , Adrienne Shaw , Kaya Scodelario , Matt Berry Runtime 97 minutes

3 'Spinning Out' (2020)

Creator: Samantha Stratton

Although slightly overlooked, this Samantha Startton Netflix series is well worth checking out for its engrossing premise following a figure skating Olympic hopeful (Scodelario delivers an astounding performance) as she attempts to reach stardom but struggles to balance love, family, and her decaying mental health. Although it did get mixed reviews (including a 59% Tomatometer score), Startton's show was highly appreciated among viewers, with a 91% audience score to prove it.

Netflix's slightly soapy but entertaining drama Spinning Out may be appealing to those who enjoyed the likes of Darren Aronofsky's Natalie Portman-led film Black Swan, as it tackles similar themes — including bipolar disorder and how obsession destroys the artist — and perfectionistic female leads, though it focuses on ice skating instead of ballet.

2 'Skins' (2007 - 2013)

Creators: Jamie Brittain, Bryan Elsley

Even if arguably not Scodelario's best effort to date, it would be a crime not to mention the iconic British teen drama series Skins on this list. The 2007 series had a huge impact on pop culture when it was released, leaving a huge imprint on social media platforms like Tumblr. Focusing on different generations, Skins follows a group of British teens as they navigate life and embark on peculiar self-discovery journeys.

Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley's show endures a beloved one these days, with Scodelario's unforgettable, rebellious Effy anchoring the series. Part of what makes the series a fan favorite is its raw, at times even dark portrayal of teenage life and the way it tackles controversial themes that weren't much discussed back then, including drug usage and mental health disorders.

1 'The Gentlemen' (2024)

Creator: Guy Ritchie

This 2024 action comedy crime series by Guy Ritchie — who also directed the action film to which this serves as a sequel — sees Theo James in the lead role and follows the aristocratic Eddie as he inherits his family's estate and discovers that it is home to a gigantic weed empire, led by the unstoppable Susie Glass.

Along with the multi-layered Effy Stonem, Scodelario's fierce, independent, and kick-ass Susie is probably her best character to date, which is partly why The Gentlmen ranks so high on this list. Added to that is the show's incredible execution, which ended up meeting and surpassing the expectations of fans of the original film. The Gentlemen is stylish, action-packed, and hilarious, and makes for a thoroughly engaging viewing experience.

