Lionsgate has acquired motion picture adaptation rights to Thieves’ Gambit, the upcoming young adult thriller by author Kayvion Lewis. The book follows a young woman raised by her parents to be an expert thief. She must enter a dangerous, cutthroat competition that pits her against other young, talented thieves where the winner takes all. The novel has generated a lot of buzz ahead of its publication.

Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. is set to direct with a script by Christina Hodson. The director is currently busy with post-production on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring Anthony Ramos, and Dominique Fishback. The movie is produced by Caple along with Hodson and Morgan Howell of Hodson Exports, and Temple Hill Entertainment while Lewis is set to executive produce.

Caple said in an official statement, “Thieves’ Gambit is such a unique perspective on the beloved heist genre and I am thrilled to be partnering up with Lionsgate and Kayvion to bring audiences a franchise that they can emotionally connect with and grow alongside.” Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of Production, added

Thieves’ Gambit is a thrilling, wish-fulfilling, globetrotting adventure that will introduce the world to an iconic new heroine. Kayvion Lewis is a tremendous new talent, and we’re confident that Steven and our friends at Temple Hill and Hodson Exports will shepherd it into an electrifying movie.

Lewis, a 23-year-old librarian, recently sold the book at auction, in a seven-figure, three-book deal for North American rights to Nancy Paulsen Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Simon & Schuster Children’s Books have acquired UK and Commonwealth rights. The series translation rights have sold in 14 territories to date as the first book is set to publish in Fall 2023. Sharing her excitement the author said,

Lionsgate, Temple Hill, Hodson Exports, and Steven Caple Jr? Please don’t wake me up from this dream. Temple Hill is one of the heaviest hitters in adapting YA, so I know Thieves' Gambit would have already been in brilliant hands, but add one of the most iconic studios in Hollywood, an ingenious pro like Christina, and one of the best directors in town too and it's no wonder I'm questioning if this is reality. Things like this don't happen to girls like me.

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee the movie for Lionsgate, with Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Annika Patton overseeing for Temple Hill. Hodson and Howell are overseeing for Hodson Exports.