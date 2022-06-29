Spending 8 hours at your office desk becomes so much easier when the love of your life sits a few feet away. The little breaks together, the eye contact, looking up from your desk only to find them already staring? SWOON! And while not everyone is as lucky, it's never too late to start binging on the best office romance K-Dramas.

K-Dramas have a formula for hooking in viewers, and workplace romance in a K-Drama? Chef's kiss! While you might think workplace romances are doomed to fail with strict HR policies restricting them, it's hard to restrain yourself when you catch the eye of a dashing CEO in the K-Dramaland. Fortunately, there is plenty to choose from. From Protect the Boss to Business Proposal, these are the best K-Dramas featuring workplace romance, ranked by entertainment value.

20 'Dali and the Cocky Prince' (2021)

Directed by Lee Jung-sub

Who could’ve imagined that a business deal has the potential to turn into an enchanting love affair? That’s exactly what happens in the K-drama Dali and the Cocky Prince, as Jin Mu-hak (Kim Min-jae), an ambitious tycoon, becomes the savior of Kim Dali's (Park Gyu-young) struggling gallery. The unlikely pair, separated by their differing values, find themselves drawn to each other despite their constant bickering.

Park’s and Kim’s performances are impressive as they breathed life into their characters, creating an on-screen couple whose connection feels genuine and sincere.

As the two navigate the challenges of preserving the gallery, their professional partnership blossoms into a heartwarming romance — and the viewers are with them every step of the way. While there’s a lot left to be desired with regard to the show’s pacing, it delivers plenty of memorable moments, such as Mu-hak’s awkward yet heartfelt proposal at the art gallery.

19 'Jugglers' (2017 - 2018)

Directed by Kim Jung-hyun

Image via KBS

In the enthralling 2017 romantic comedy K-Drama Jugglers, viewers follow the story of a loyal and devoted office secretary (Jin-hee Baek) who must juggle multiple jobs at once for her austere and stoic boss (Daniel Choi). While she is his assistant at work, their roles start to shift slightly when he moves into her home as a new tenant.

While Jugglers may not be considered a masterpiece, a remarkable watch, nor earn a high spot as the best of the best in its genre, this must-see K-drama.

While Jugglers may not be considered a masterpiece, a remarkable watch, nor earn a high spot as the best of the best in its genre, this must-see K-drama you should stream surely offers audiences a great time in front of the screen, providing viewers with a memorable office love story and some hilarious bits that elevated the series to higher grounds.

18 'Forecasting Love and Weather' (2022)

Directed by Cha Young-hoon