The Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role has been awarded to Ke Huy Quan for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, as just announced at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The award winner was presented with the famous gold statuette at the 95th Academy Awards.

Troy Kotsur won last year's Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in CODA, which won in all three of its categories - and becoming the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to win the Best Picture Oscar. Kotsur was the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar.

Quan’s win caps a remarkable career comeback after decades in the wilderness. A child star in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, a gap in his career followed as he even lost his health insurance due to a lack of work. Cast by Daniels to play the feeble husband of a multiverse-conquering laundromat owner, he won the Academy’s admiration and earned himself a seat at Hollywood’s top table.

Everything Everywhere All At Once tells the story of Evelyn Wang, a down-on-her-luck laundromat owner who ends up with the ability to channel the multiverse after an interdimensional rupture threatens to unravel reality itself. Hot dog fingers, stop-motion rocks and a black hole within a bagel crafted by her oppressed daughter are some of the more standard features in a mind-bending adventure that blends the themes of bizarre comedy and family unity as Evelyn attempts to save the universe - and her daughter.

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin were well-represented in the nominees, with Ke Huy Quan capping off his stunning career renaissance with his first nomination after his performance as Waymond Wang in the multiverse-spanning film from Daniels. Banshees saw a double nomination for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Judd Hirsch was rewarded for his role in The Fabelmans, the semi-autobiographical film from Steven Spielberg about his childhood in post-war Arizona, while Brian Tyree Henry was honored for his role in Causeway alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Everything Everywhere All at Once came into the evening as the favourite and front-runner. With 11 nominations, the movie shows up in more categories than any other nominee this year, while All Quiet on the Western Front - the German-language film from Netflix - and The Banshees of Inisherin followed with 9 nominations each.

The return of audiences to movie theatres following the pandemic was also acknowledged, with two films - Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick - both being nominated for Best Picture, having earned over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office, marking the first time two films to pass that milestone had earned nominations.