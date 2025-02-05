Ke Huy Quan's career has been on a stratospheric rise ever since he won an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the roles just keep coming; now he is getting ready to tackle what sounds like a truly unique project. Quan will star in the horror film Bad Boy alongside Lili Reinhart, according to Deadline. Details on the film are mostly thin, but based on what we do know, it's shaping up to be a horror flick for the ages.

Bad Boy will follow a woman's efforts to escape a serial killer — but these efforts will be seen not from the woman's perspective, but through the lens of the killer's dog. Gary, the dog, is a "good boy who loves his new owner (Quan). He gets treats and belly rubs and life is great. Gary isn't allowed in the basement though. And even if he was, he can't unlock doors. But there's a girl (Reinhart) in the basement. And she can't come out to play. Gary doesn't know it, but he's her only chance," according to the film's synopsis.

The film comes from Black Bear and will be directed by Jacob Chase from a script by Travis Braun. The back end will also be a convergence of horror talent; Bad Boy will be produced by Longleg's Dave Caplan for his C2 Motion Pictures Group alongside M3GAN's Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for their Divide/Conquer banner. The project will begin filming this August, according to Deadline.

Ke Huy Quan Has Had a Career Resurgence

Close

Since bursting onto the screen as a child in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Quan has had an unlikely Hollywood story. Following Temple of Doom and another starring role, The Goonies, Quan was unable to get many jobs in the entertainment industry for years before finally landing a part in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Academy Award-winning film earned Quan his first Oscar and launched his career resurgence, with upcoming roles in The Electric State and Fairytale in New York. He was also seen in Season 2 of Loki.

Quan is also starring in the action film Love Hurts from the producers of the John Wick series. The film, also starring his Goonies co-star Sean Astin, is set to be released on Feb. 7. Reinhart is best known for her role on the CW series Riverdale for seven seasons. She will also be starring in the upcoming series Hal & Harper and is starring in the upcoming film American Sweatshop alongside Daniela Melchior.

No release window for Bad Boy has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming now on Hulu.