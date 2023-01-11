After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Everything Everywhere All at Once follows an "unlikely hero" who must use her newly acquired multiverse traveling abilities to combat peculiar threats after a strange rupture begins to untangle reality. The film has dominated significant award nominations and performed well at the domestic box office, making it one of the best movie releases of 2022. Along with outstanding cinematography, editing, and set design, the film also features an outstanding cast, led by Michelle Yeoh as multiverse traveler Evelyn Quan Wang. Quan, on the other hand, delivered a remarkable performance, earning him a phone call from Marvel Studios' president, no less:

"When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige, who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU. And I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, you know what, nobody wants to hire me except Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas, The Daniels, and Kevin Feige. It's been incredible. 2022 is the year I will always remember because it's one of the happiest years of my life."

Indeed, Quan made a successful comeback to the big screen. But despite his triumphant return, the actor admitted that things weren't always easy and that he had to retire after only receiving a few job offers. "I remember I did [Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom] in 1984 and The Goonies in 1985," he told Horowitz. "I did a television show for CBS in '86. And, after that, the roles just got smaller and the opportunities got fewer—and I was waiting a year and a half between jobs. And if you look at my resume, some of those jobs were just like a minor character, so, you know, I would wait a year and a half, work a week, and I would wait for another year before I would get another opportunity to audition."

Image via A24



RELATED: The Greatest Action Films of 2022, Ranked

And thanks to his love of acting, talent, and perseverance, Quan will be making an appearance in the upcoming second season of Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. The six-episode series is set to debut on Disney+ this year as part of the MCU's Phase 5.

Apart from Quan and Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once also stars an ensemble cast including Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenny Slate. It has received AFI Movies of the Year and Bandung Film Festival for Imported Film awards, among other highly coveted accolades. Quan also received a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in the film.

The forthcoming second season of Loki, on the other hand, is still being kept under wraps, but keep checking Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch Quan's full interview with Horowitz below.