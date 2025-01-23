Always one to play the unassuming husband, father or co-worker, Ke Huy Quan certainly has a type when it comes to what roles he’s cast in. But, the Academy Award-winning actor will soon break the mold through the upcoming feature Love Hurts which sees him step into his action star era. To celebrate tickets going on sale, Collider is excited to present viewers an exclusive first look at Quan’s incredibly important Alamo Drafthouse PSA. As you may know, the dine-and-drink-in theater chain is always coming up with something new to remind audiences of proper theater etiquette, and now it’s Quan’s turn to flex his muscles and make sure attendees follow the rules.

After a brief introduction, the sneak peek of Alamo’s latest PSA sees Quan get down to business. Following an intro that sees him acknowledge his good-guy persona, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor quickly shifts the conversation to showcase his “dark side.” How do you summon the tough guy side of The Goonies alum, you ask? That’s simple — disrupt the movie. Whether it’s talking or using a phone or other light-causing electronics, Quan is ready to jump out of the screen and kick some butt and drop a few f-bombs along the way.

In Love Hurts, Marvin Gable (Quan) is your average Joe. He lives in the suburbs and enjoys the life he’s created by climbing to the top of the real estate business. But, just when he thinks life is cozy and perfect, everything is flipped upside down after his past as a highly-skilled assassin returns to haunt him. When his brother sends a crew of hitmen after him to seek revenge, Marvin must team up with his old partner (Ariana DeBose) and get to his enemies before they get to him. Filling out the ensemble cast in Jonathan Eusebio’s directorial debut is a lineup that includes Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms), Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), Mustafa Shakir (Cowboy Bebop), Lio Tipton (Warm Bodies) and Sean Astin in a casting that serves as a reunion between the actor and his fellow The Goonies star, Quan.

Ke Huy Quan: Action Star

Sure, he got down to business in the critically acclaimed 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, but Love Hurts marks the first time that Quan has risen to the ranks of leading action hero. So dedicated to his latest role, Quan insisted on doing every single stunt himself, even when his EEAaO co-star, Michelle Yeoh, warned him to allow the professionals to take over when needed. Not willing to back down from his position, he told Collider’s Christina Radish:

“But I was adamant that I wanted to do it because I love the action movies from Hong Kong in the eighties, where you can clearly see it’s Jackie Chan or Jet Li doing those fights. There’s something really special when the audience can see that there are real stakes to it. So, I hope the audience appreciates what we’re trying to give them.”

Check out Quan’s darkside in the Alamo Drafthouse PSA above and buy tickets for Love Hurts now.

FIND TICKETS HERE