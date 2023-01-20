Following Ke Huy Quan’s amazing (and Golden Globe-winning) performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, his new fans may be wondering what’s taken him so long to return to the silver screen following his time as a successful child star in the 1980s. As is often the case when previously known actors reappear following a span in the wilderness, the truth is more complicated than just “they took a break." Successfully maintaining a career after a stint as the industry’s go-to child actor is already a difficult job, but Quan also had to contend with being an Asian performer at a time when such roles were limited. However, even after Hollywood turned its back on him, Quan’s passion for cinema never faded. Instead, he turned his attention towards behind-the-scenes roles, working as a stunt choreographer on films like X-Men and The One alongside numerous other productions. Everything Everywhere All at Once may have appeared like Quan’s grand return to cinema after a forty-year absence, but in reality, he never left.

It’s interesting that, despite being one of his generation’s most iconic child actors, Quan had never intended to join the film business. He landed the role of Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom by chance after accompanying his younger brother to the audition, but clearly the mystical playground that director Steven Spielberg had created ignited a spark in the young Quan. The following year saw him reunite with Spielberg for The Goonies (directed by Richard Donner, but based on an original story by Spielberg), with the tease of countless roles in film and television on the horizon. For someone who had joined the industry by accident, the 14-year-old Quan was making a hell of a success of it, and as 1985 drew to a close he must have felt like he was on top of the world.

Limited Roles for Asian Actors Put a Dampener on Quan's Career

But the good times didn’t last forever. How far his childish energy would take him depended entirely on how long he could continue to play roles in that age range, forcing him to confront the unfortunate reality that his current string of success would be short-lived. But plenty of former child stars have continued their careers well into adulthood to great acclaim (with Natalie Portman and Christian Bale being two major examples), and Quan was confident that he could transition to more serious roles once he had graduated high school. Sadly, as the vast majority of aspiring actors can verify, the road to Hollywood is one paved on bitter truths and broken dreams, and Quan was soon faced with the dreadful realization that his wish was going to be significantly harder to attain than he’d thought.

Roles dried up, and those he was able to get were far from the box office hits he’d become accustomed to. By the time the 1990s arrived he was patting himself on the back just for getting an audition, but whatever thrill that generated that quickly dissipated when none of them translated to an offer. The simple (tragic) reality was that Hollywood had little to offer for Asian actors, and the limited number of roles that were available were the subject of fierce competition. The defining moment came in 1993 after he lost out on a no-name, two-line role. If his Hollywood career had degraded to this — battling it out with his fellow struggling actors for a role that had less depth than the paper it was printed on — then he wanted nothing to do with it. So he left.

It's always sad when someone puts to rest a dream that they’ve been harboring for so long, but for Quan – someone who had briefly tasted Hollywood fame before the grim reality of adulthood snatched it away – it must have been utterly soul-crushing. Whatever relief he would have felt from no longer subjecting himself to tortuous auditions must have been insignificant compared to the regret of letting his ambition get away from him. But that spark from his youth was an enduring flame, and it didn’t take long for Quan’s lifelong passion to flare up once again. He enrolled in the film department of the University of Southern California, keen to project his love of cinema behind the camera rather than in front of it.

From Child Actor to Stunt Coordinator

A moment of magic came after a chance visit to the Bamboo Plaza in Los Angeles while visiting his sister’s travel agents. By coincidence, Lethal Weapon 4 was being filmed there (directed by his old Goonies colleague Richard Donner), and it just so happened that its stunt choreographer, Corey Yuen, was an old friend of Quan’s whom he’d met during his acting years. The process of action directing fascinated Quan, and given that he’d long had an interest in martial arts (he’d studied Tae Kwon Do while making Temple of Doom and had since developed his skills into other techniques), he asked Yuen about how he could go about achieving a similar profession. Obviously the enthusiastic Quan left an impression on Yuen, and one year later he rang the recently graduated student and offered him a job choreographing action sequences for a film. The next thing Quan knew he was on a plane to Toronto to work on a little-known project called X-Men.

Quan has described his time on X-Men as some of the best days of his life, and it provided him with indispensable knowledge about the process of directing complex action sequences. This led to a decade as a stunt choreographer for various Asian and American productions, with one of the more high-profile examples being the James Wong-directed film The One staring Jet Li (a film that, in a piece of fun happenstance, deals with the concept of multiverses, just like Quan’s comeback role). However, his greatest achievement came when he served as assistant director on 2046, a romantic drama by one of modern cinema’s greatest minds, Wong Kar-wai. Working for months in the presence of such an esteemed filmmaker would be the envy of cinephiles everywhere, and while Quan has spoken highly about Wong and his experiences on the film, it also unearthed some painful memories. No one could work alongside such acclaimed actors as Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung and not be reminded of the career that could have been. He tried his best to ignore it, but the acting bug is a resilient one.

How 'Crazy Rich Asians' Factors In

It took until 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians (starring his future co-star Michelle Yeoh) for Quan to seriously think about giving acting another go, and even then it was another year before he took the plunge of reading scripts. On paper, it seemed like a silly idea. By 2019 he was pushing 50, and while Hollywood had made good progress since the 1980s with regard to Asian representation, there was nothing to suggest that his pursuit of being a full-time actor would be any more successful than his previous attempt. But, despite the odds, he gave it a go. The first script that landed on his desk was called Everything Everywhere All at Once. One of its lead characters, Waymond Wang, was a middle-aged Asian immigrant living in America whose infectious levels of positivity and hopefulness could find the best in even the worst scenario (while still being able to kick some serious ass when the situation called for it). Reading the script for the first time, Quan must have felt that Waymond was written just for him. He jumped at the opportunity, and in a moment that feels right out of a Spielberg-directed sentimental drama, he got it.

Everything Everywhere All at Once turned out to be everything Quan could have wanted and more. It released to widespread acclaim (with much of that being directed right his way), and almost immediately his desk was flooded by offers of work. One year on, his filmography has almost doubled thanks to the breadth of upcoming releases he has in store, ranging from Anthony and Joe Russo’s latest film The Electric State to the second season of Loki. When reflecting on his newfound success, Quan is confident that he would not have succeeded as Waymond without his years away from the limelight that provided him with some much-needed life experience, but it’s not like he ever abandoned his greatest love. With a passion as persistent as this, how could he have? It may have taken him 40 years to appear in major American productions again, but he’d never been far from the industry in the intervening years, even if it was mostly in the background. Ke Huy Quan didn’t leave Hollywood — Hollywood left him, but at long last he’s finally back in his rightful place.