Ke Huy Quan has made history by winning the Oscar for best-supporting actor for his performance in A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once. His performance garnered many accolades this award season and has been sealed with the first standing ovation of the night as he took the stage and shouted out his 84-year-old mother, who is watching at home with “Mom, I just won Oscar!”

He is a child star who started out with playing Harrison Ford’s sidekick in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and he finally got his due after nearly 40 years. “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said.

He continued while fighting back tears, “They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!” The actor went on to thank his family and colleagues, and went on to address the fans, “Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dream alive.” Before exiting the stage, he further expressed his gratitude to the industry. He said, “Thank you so much for welcoming me back.”

Everything Everywhere All At One's Road to Oscars

Victories like Quan’s matter a lot in today's day and age when the industry and audience are striving for more representation on the big screen. Along with Quan, his co-stars Jaime Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and the writer-director duo The Daniels – all are nominated in various categories. The movie features mostly an Asian cast and first premiered at 2022’s SXSW to critical and commercial acclaim.

It has been no small feat for the feature to keep the Award conversation going for a whole year. The amazing concept and strong performances made a movie a rare post-pandemic hit grossing $100 million worldwide and standing tall as A24’s highest-grossing release of all time. The science fiction drama Everything Everywhere All At Once tells a story spanning the multiverse when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, and a matriarch of an immigrant family must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers.

Over his career Quan weathered both good and bad days and credits his wife for keeping faith in him. His story is indeed a unique one and deserves all the acknowledgment that it gets. He’ll be next seen in MCU’s Loki Season 2 among other things. You can check out his comments below: