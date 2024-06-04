The Big Picture Ke Huy Quan recently wrapped up filming for his action movie, With Love, marking his first film as number one on the call sheet.

With Love features a star-studded cast including Daniel Wu, Ariana DeBose, and Marshawn Lynch, set to hit cinemas in February 2025.

Longtime stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio makes his directorial debut with With Love, backed by producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick.

Multiple multiverses and branching timelines can’t even begin to slow him down, as Ke Huy Quan was born to be an action star, and soon he’ll prove it in Jonathan Eusebio’s directorial debut, With Love. The production has been kicking butt and taking names for a few months now, as cameras picked up to begin filming over the spring, with Quan recently telling Collider that it’s officially a wrap on the high-octane title. During a chat with Collider’s Michael Thomas, Quan broke down his journey of stepping into the spotlight and throwing punches in With Love, revealing that the cast and crew had “just finished” shooting “a few days” prior to their meeting.

Giving some background to what it was like transforming himself into his latest role, Quan said,

“We were in Canada for three months. It’s a big action movie, so physically it’s very demanding. It’s also my very first time being the number one on the call sheet, so that was really exciting. It comes out in February next year. I had a wonderful time. In fact, the experience and the lesson that I took away from Loki Season 2, I brought a lot of that onto With Love. It’s something that I’m very proud of, as well, too, and I can’t wait to show the world.”

While plot details surrounding With Love are being kept tightly under wraps, the movie will be the first to come from longtime stunt coordinator Eusebio. It’s hard to have missed Eusebio’s work over the years, with his talent shining behind shows and films including Obi-Wan Kenobi, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Deadpool 2, Black Panther, and more, making the professional the latest name to make the crossover from stunt coordinating to directing joining the likes of Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. In fact, Leitch and his partner in both life and business, Kelly McCormick, join With Love as producers, making things come full circle for the stunt family.

Who Else Is In ‘With Love’?

Close

Along with the Academy Award-winning Quan, With Love is also set to feature the talents of Daniel Wu (American Born Chinese), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms), Cam Gigandet (Burlesque), Mustafa Shakir (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love), and André Eriksen (The Trip).

With Love is expected to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Quan’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning performance and stream Everything Everywhere All at Once now on Netflix.

