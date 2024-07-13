The Big Picture Keanu Reeves agreed to give millions of his salary for The Devil's Advocate to Al Pacino to accommodate the co-star's pricey fee.

Reeves' generosity is well-known and extended to his co-workers on The Matrix and its three sequels.

After filming John Wick 4, Reeves gifted his stunt team Rolex Submariner watches.

There are plenty of good reasons to champion Keanu Reeves. Since his big screen debut in 1986, the Canadian actor has made his mark in comedies, dramas, and as one of the premier action stars of his generation. In addition to his iconic career on camera, Reeves has managed to cultivate a well-earned reputation as one of Hollywood's most approachable, down-to-Earth, and kind actors.

Despite the major success the beloved star has achieved and maintained for decades, his consistent public display of humility and generosity suggests a level head in the face of tremendous fame and wealth, making it no surprise that his goodhearted nature also extends to those he works with behind the scenes. Among Reeves' most notably selfless gestures as an actor is a willingness to forego a significant portion of his often hefty salary to make room for others, and such a gesture led to the hiring of a cinematic legend to co-star with Reeves in one of the younger actor's most memorable films.

Keanu Reeves Took a Pay Cut To Star With Al Pacino in 'The Devil's Advocate'

Released in 1997, director Taylor Hackford's The Devil's Advocate pitted Keanu Reeves against Al Pacino, the latter of whom took a characteristically operatic approach to playing John Milton, the charismatic head of a New York City law firm who takes the ambitious yet morally conflicted attorney, Kevin Lomax (Reeves), under his wing. But before production commenced on the film, Pacino demanded a substantial salary while still at the top of his game, and was initially deemed too expensive to be cast in the supernatural thriller.

Behind the scenes, a generous deal was negotiated to secure Pacino's involvement. According to The Wall Street Journal, Keanu Reeves, presumably eager to work with a cinematic icon, agreed to a significant pay cut to co-star alongside the Hollywood heavyweight. "Mr. Reeves cut his larger fee by a couple million dollars and told them to give it to Mr. Pacino," staff reporter Tom King wrote in 2001.

Reeves' altruistic tendencies resurfaced again just a few years later when he was cast in The Replacements. This time, the actor's co-star was none other than Gene Hackman who, like Pacino, wasn't exactly the most financially flexible choice. To lend a helping hand, Reeves once again sacrificed a portion of his salary to help Warner Bros. land Hackman for the sports comedy. As it turns out, Reeves' pricey co-stars aren't the only colleagues who've benefited from his generosity over the years.

Keanu Reeves' Generosity Extended to 'The Matrix' and Its Sequels

Though he was a well-established star by the turn of the millennium, Keanu Reeves achieved new heights of fame and fortune with his iconic turn as Thomas "Neo" Anderson in 1999's The Matrix, reinvigorating his career and cementing his status as one of Hollywood's top action stars. Having secured the role after it was turned down by major stars, including Will Smith and Brad Pitt, Reeves' contract included a back-end deal in addition to his sizable $10 million salary. The result, per The Wall Street Journal, was a whopping $35 million pay day for the actor.

One might assume striking such a gold mine would inflate an actor's ego, but when it came time to plug back into The Matrix for its highly anticipated back-to-back sequels, Reeves' selfless habits proved beneficial yet again. Undoubtedly earning an even bigger pay day for The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, the actor declined a back-end deal to boost the respective budgets for effects artists and costume designers. "He felt that they were the ones who made the movie and that they should participate," said an executive.

Nearly two decades later, when Reeves returned to the franchise with The Matrix Resurrections, he footed a hefty bill for flights, hotels, and an after-party so members of his professional and inner circle could attend the film's San Francisco premiere. Chad Stahelski, the actor's long-time collaborator as stunt double and director, confirmed at the premiere, "In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. "

Keanu Reeves Gifted His 'John Wick 4' Stunt Team With Pricey Jewelry

Lightning struck a second time for Keanu Reeves when he found success with another action franchise in John Wick and its sequels. After principal photography on the fourth film wrapped, it was revealed the star gifted his entire stunt team with Rolex Submariner watches, complete with a personalized engraving that included "Thank you Keanu JW4 2021." Per one stunt performer, "Giving his stuntmen and friends these special engraved Rolex watches was a truly fine gesture indeed. I’m a Rolex man myself so I enjoyed this too very much."

Given Reeves' seemingly insatiable appetite for acting, action, and stunts, the beloved actor has no intention of slowing down. With multiple projects in the works, it's highly likely that more news will break regarding his undeniably selfless nature. For now, the only mystery is who — and in what capacity — will be the next lucky recipients of Reeves' generous spirit?

