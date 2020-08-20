Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Why You Might Want to Avoid the ‘Bill and Ted’ Cereal

With director Dean Parisot’s Bill & Ted Face the Music being released on demand and in theaters on August 28, I recently spoke with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter about making the long awaited sequel. During the interview, Reeves and Winter talked about the long development process, why you might not want to eat the Bill and Ted cereal that came out in the early 90s, their favorite Bill and Ted merchandise, the great makeup and prosthetics by Bill Corso and Kevin Yagher, why they were excited to play the different versions of Bill and Ted in Face the Music, the always positive relationship between the characters, and more. In addition, they talked about something most people don’t know: how Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure sat on the shelf for a year with everyone involved being told it was never going to be released.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan have reached middle age without having fulfilled their rock and roll destiny. As the universe starts falling apart, the best friends must find a way to write the song that has eluded them for decades. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) a few music legends, and a new batch of historical figures. Written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Check out what Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

–

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter: