We’ve got some excellent news for fans of the dynamic duo aka Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the pair will soon be seen together again. No, dudes, we aren’t talking about a fourth film in the Bill & Ted universe but something much more serious. News broke today that Reeves and Winter will reunite but this time on stage in London’s West End for a revival of Samuel Beckett’s iconic play, Waiting for Godot. Celebrated director, Jamie Lloyd will helm the production which is slated for a 2025 arrival.

Their appearance in Waiting for Godot marks an exciting chapter in the careers of Winter and Reeves as the two are known in collaborative form as the title characters in Stephen Herek’s beloved 1989 feature, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The movie centers around two laid back high school bros with hopes of starting a band. But first, they’ll have to get an A on their history presentation. Using a time machine to travel into the past, the pair bring back historical figures to help them ace the class and save the future through music. The buddy comedy flick was an immediate hit and went on to spawn a 1991 sequel aptly titled Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey with a third installment, Bill & Ted Face the Music, to follow in 2020.

Reeves and Winter will be taking on a much more serious note in their Broadway casting as Waiting for Godot is in a very different vein than any of the Bill & Ted movies. Still, they’ll be taking on the roles of two of theatrical history’s greatest pairs, Vladimir and Estragon as they wait for the mysterious Godot. Biding their time, the pair talk and exchange thoughts and theories while they stay stumped about Godot’s late arrival. In the past, other classic buddies like Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen have appeared in the leading roles, leaving some large boots to fill.