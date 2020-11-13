Watch: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Celebrate World Kindness Day

Somewhat impossibly, the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music was not only actually good, but also kind of one of the best sequels ever made. The feelings of compassion and empathy that made the first two Bill & Ted movies so special were front and center in the new film, and now – with Bill & Ted 3 available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray – Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have a special message for fans on World Kindness Day.

Indeed, in the video below you’ll see Reeves and Winter reunited once more to implore everyone to, well, be excellent to each other. It’s not that hard!

As a little Easter Egg of sorts, you’ll notice Reeves’ head is shaved, and yes, he’s currently filming The Matrix 4. So that probably means we’ll see Neo in the “real world” once more within the context of that long-awaited sequel.

The video ends with footage of people all over the world rocking out, which was likely from the fan-submitted videos that appeared at the end of the movie during that grand finale.

If you haven’t seen Bill & Ted Face the Music yet, now’s the time to catch up with one of the best films of the year on digital, DVD, or Blu-ray. For more on the film, check out my deep-dive into the decade-long journey to get Bill & Ted 3 made.