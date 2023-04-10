Ali Wong has rapidly become a household name thanks to her incredible success in stand-up comedy and her memorable acting roles. Her fiery energy and unapologetic charm almost dare you to dislike her, but her humor and relatability make that practically impossible. Her newly released Netflix series, BEEF, is poised to continue showcasing her range as an actor, as it deep-dives into the human psyche by exploring ideas around mental health and depression with poignant commentary on the world we live in today. While this series sees her opposite one charming leading man in Steven Yeun, she has also paired up with the ineffable Keanu Reeves in a moment that feels like seeing a shooting star. So, how do the comedic stylings of Wong pair with the gravelly gravitas of Reeves? Well, it's a match made in Hollywood heaven and one of the most memorable parts of an already unforgettable story that continues to be a heartwarmingly relatable rom-com.

What Is 'Always Be My Maybe' About?

Wong and Reeves get their meteoric moment in Always Be My Maybe, one of the most lovable rom-coms of the past decade (which Wong co-wrote and produced). Wong plays Sasha Tran, a celebrity chef, and restaurateur who opens a restaurant in her former home of San Francisco as she reconnects with her childhood best friend and crush, Marcus Kim (Randall Park who also co-wrote and produced the film). And yes, anyone with a heart knows that these two are meant to be together, so where does Keanu fit in? Well, what's a rom-com without obstacles in the way of our two endearing protagonists? It's the very fame and celebrity status that results from her professional success that acts as a hurdle to her and Marcus's love story, potentially keeping the two friends divided over lifestyle and status. People who have had a crush on someone out of their league know the pain all too well. You feel inadequate for the person you pine after and it feels insurmountable. The only thing that could make it worse is if your crush is seeing someone who is in their league. But as Sasha breaks up with her fiancé, it might be the perfect opportunity for Marcus; unless someone else steps in first...

Keanu Reeves Is the Perfect Hollywood A-Lister

Always Be My Maybe is set in the real world, giving it complete access to celebrities and icons we're already knowledgeable about. So who better to represent the distance between fame and obscurity than one of the premier Hollywood A-listers of the past several decades? Audiences today are already familiar with the modern image of cinema superstar Keanu Reeves, with the latest addition to his resume, John Wick: Chapter 4, in theaters now. We are well aware of his ability to play a brooding, masterful hitman with a legendary reputation and the combat prowess to back it up, seen again and again in some of the best action hits ever made. His off-screen dedication to the physicality of the role and his magnetic charisma in his public appearances have kept him in the upper echelon of entertainment's A-listers, and his well-earned reputation is the highest of regards for most fans. Bringing him into the fold of a grounded love story between two friends from their youth is an inspiration and a comedic masterclass.

Keanu, playing himself, is introduced just after Marcus realizes he might have a shot at pursuing something romantic with Sasha as she has ended her engagement. However, before he gets a chance to confess his feelings, the star of Speed has sauntered in and swept Sasha off her feet. Reeves' meeting with the chef is initially kept off-screen, with his gravelly and recognizable voice being the first indicator of the star power incoming. When Reeves is first shown on-screen, it's a galactic collision. The world slows around him as he marches towards the rest of the dinner party, an exaggerated but visceral illustration of the overwhelming sensation of getting starstruck. They greet each other with intense declarations of passion and Wong keeps up with Keanu beat for beat. She is equally passionate and enamored with her partner, looking like a real match for the icon. For as much as Reeves dominates the spotlight in the scene, Sasha makes a perfect match for Reeves. For Sasha, he's like a shooting star in the sky— the answer to all her wishes. For Marcus, he's a falling meteorite— a harbinger of doom for his romantic pursuit. The juxtaposition of the two reactions is one of the funniest sequences in the entire film, and that wasn't even the end of it.

A Meteoric Comedy Connection

Keanu's portrayal of himself is precisely the amount of exaggerated theatrics and realistic possibility that makes him an insufferable rival love interest. He swaggers into the upscale restaurant, exchanges wisdom through unexplainably stylized platitudes, and covers the several thousand dollars check with a wave of his hand. It almost feels too exaggerated to be a reality, but also feels almost too possible to be fake. He is suave and charming, but borderline out of touch with reality. Is there anything else to expect from a movie legend, though? Marcus's incredulity at the leading man is frustratingly relatable, but so is Sasha's infatuation. Reeves truly does seem like he would be a ferociously rewarding love and a proper match for Wong's character, and that's what makes his inclusion so humorously exasperating for audiences.

When the dinner party returns to Keanu's hotel (a lavish penthouse suite, of course), the theatrics and laughs only continue. Every interaction he has with Sasha is overflowing with intense passion and desire. There's a reason their relationship could be described as meteoric, as it's set ablaze and skyrocketing along its path. But as with falling stars, they do hit the ground at some point, and the contention between Marcus and Keanu does boil over. After a tension-filled game of icebreakers, Sasha reveals she had a crush on Marcus growing up and even the otherworldly Keanu Reeves shows his humanity as he gets jealous of the everyman. In a great reminder of Keanu's dedication to his craft both on and off-screen, his extensive stunt work training is quickly called upon.

Keanu Reeves' Cameo Is Both Believable and Absurd

Image Via Netflix

In a moment of machismo, he smashes a vase against his head after Marcus's prodding, claiming that "Men should be able to face their death head on." Marcus punches him in the face after being further taunted, leading to a quick brawl that sees the non-Hollywood actor in an unfortunate headlock. Sasha manages to pierce through the machismo of the two, breaking up both the fight and Keanu. As Marcus and Sasha depart, they joke about the absurdity of the situation. Marcus just punched the Keanu Reeves, who was shown to be fallible both for the emotional outburst and his petty decision to call them an UberPool home rather than any of the more comfortable options. Always Be My Maybe's defining feature was its relatability, so the ridiculousness of this entire sequence provides the movie's most gut-busting jokes.

The inclusion of Keanu in the film is one of the most self-aware and rewarding celebrity "cameos" in recent movies. As current-day movie stars go, there's no one else that matches Keanu's star power, mystery, and intrigue. In the real world, you can picture Keanu dating a celebrity chef and possibly fighting another man for her honor. It’s funny, it’s self-aware, and couldn't have been pulled off without Ali Wong and Randall Park's phenomenal counterplay. For anyone looking to see a masterclass in comedic self-awareness and exaggerated realism, the brilliant sequences with Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe are surely the best bet.