The release of DC League of Super Pets is officially less than half a month out and Keanu Reeves made the rounds during the LA premiere to talk about his brief appearance in the film as The Dark Knight. While much of the film is focused on the titular Super-Pets, their super owners will be featured on-screen, albeit in smaller, more background roles than they're used to. With Reeves getting to voice Batman, the owner of Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), he was asked in an exclusive video from Extra about how he felt about the role and, more importantly, if he'd ever consider donning the cape in live-action.

Reeves expressed just how awesome it was to voice one of his favorite comic book characters in the animated feature, but he admitted that getting the chance to actually become the Caped Crusader on-screen would be something special. "It’s always been a… it’s been a dream,” Reeves told Extra's Rachel Lindsey. “Pattinson’s got Batman right now, and he’s doing awesome. Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman." Reeves' gravelly Batman voice got the spotlight in an earlier trailer for Super-Pets, and it definitely fits the mold of an older, weathered Dark Knight. It's easy to see him taking on a Batman Beyond-type role where he mentors a new defender of Gotham in his stead.

Should he ever get the call to play Batman in a standalone film or otherwise, Reeves would instantly be among some elite company — Pattinson, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, and Adam West — albeit company he could easily fit in with. Even if he never puts on the suit, Reeves has had an excellent career where he's stepped into the shoes of some of the most iconic action heroes ever put to film. From Neo in The Matrix to John Wick in John Wick, the star has a whole list of roles that prove he's right for the job of Batman.

Image via Warner Bros.

Beyond his dreams of playing Batman, Reeves also told Extra how excited he was to share the spotlight with a cast of A-list talent. "I have a small part in this film, a bit of a cameo," he said. "But even that — just to be a part of a project that [Dwayne] Johnson and Kevin Hart are a part of is awesome, and I got to play Batman."

Joining Reeves in DC League of Super Pets alongside Hart and Johnson is John Krasinski, Ben Schwartz, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Vanessa Bayer, and Thomas Middleditch. The film is co-written by Jared Stern and John Wittington with Sam Levine co-directing with Stern in what'll be a feature directorial debut for both. Bringing much of the same humor as The Lego Batman Movie, the film follows Krypto (Johnson) and the rest of the pets as they try to master their powers in order to save their captured owners.

DC League of Super Pets releases on July 29. See the Extra interview with Reeves below.