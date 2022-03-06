Many fans may finally have their wishes granted as Warner Bros. has revealed that none other than Keanu Reeves will portray Batman in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. The intimidating, recognizable voice of Reeves can be heard under the iconic cape and cowl in the latest trailer for the film, which hits theaters in May. Kevin Hart will portray just one of the Bat's several helpers, lending his voice to Ace the Bat-Hound.

The trailer shows Batman and Ace recounting their tragic pasts, in what is sure to be a match made in owner-pet heaven. Conveniently, this trailer was placed in front of the highly successful The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. While that film sticks to Gotham City, DC League of Super-Pets will be venturing throughout the DC Universe, with Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) also appearing briefly in the trailer.

Warner Bros. has assembled an impressive cast for their latest animated film, with several comedic stars lending their voices to Krypto and Ace's four-legged counterparts. Vanessa Bayer will portray PB, a pig who becomes Wonder Woman's pet, Natasha Lyonne will play Merton, a speedy turtle that finds a home with The Flash, and Diego Luna will voice Ch'p, a squirrel with electrical powers who becomes the pet of Green Lantern. Marc Maron will lend his voice to Lex Luthor. Additionally, Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil are also slated to appear in the film, in roles that could very likely flesh out the rest of the Justice League.

Image via Warner Bros.

Related: 7 Animated DC Movies You Should Watch Before Seeing 'The Batman'

Jared Stern (The Watch, The Internship) is directing the film. DC League of Super-Pets is far from his first collaboration with Warner Animation Group, as he was a writer on The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie. He also produced 2016's Storks and 2018's Smallfoot. The animation studio has some other films in the pipeline behind Super-Pets, with an upcoming Looney Tunes film, Coyote vs. Acme starring John Cena, in the works. There's also an HBO Max spinoff for their 2020 film Scoob!, titled Scoob! Holiday Haunt, as well as Toto, based on Dorothy's dog from The Wizard of Oz.

DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on May 20. Check out the Batman-themed teaser below:

'The Batman' is Here to Help the Global Box Office With $110 Million Opening Friday The Caped Crusader continues to prove that he is an international box office star.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

John Lutz (154 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz