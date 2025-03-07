Keanu Reeves has found his next project and no, it won't be another John Wick story. The actor is set to star in an adaptation of BRZRKR, the comic book series created by the performer. The story follows a warrior who has lived for thousands of years. The curse of immortality has led "B" to fight against unimaginable terrors across time. But just when everything seems meaningless, B will be given the opportunity to go down a path that will reveal the truth about his condition and how to stop it. The stage has been set for a new hero to become a part of Keanu Reeves' legendary legacy.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Netflix has hired Justin Lin as the director of BRZRKR. The filmmaker is known for his work on the Fast and Furious franchise, where Lin changed the landscape of the franchise almost two decades ago with the release of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Justin Lin has continued to work on the blockbuster franchise ever since. The director's influence was needed in the latest installment of the series, Fast X, where Lin worked as both a producer and a writer for the sequel. Now it's time for Justin Lin to direct his attention towards a different action-packed narrative.

BRZRKR managed to become a major hit as a comic book before one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world decided it could become an entertaining film. The first issue of the story sold over 600,000 copies, immediately turning it into a smash hit. Ron Garney and Matt Kindt worked alongside Keanu Reeves in order to turn the actor's ideas into a comic book readers from all over the world could enjoy.

The Writer of the 'BRZRKR' Adaptation

Netflix has already hired a writer who will be responsible for bringing the story of BRZRKR from the page to the screen. Mattson Tomlin was selected by the studio. The writer has been very busy coming up with the story for the sequel to The Batman alongside Matt Reeves. The upcoming sequel will mark the return of Robert Pattinson as Gotham City's savior, with fans eagerly awaiting to learn more about the premise of the movie. Mattson Tomlin is ready to adapt a very different kind of comic book for the screen. Will Keanu Reeves' protagonist be able to learn more about the condition that doesn't allow him to die? Viewers will find out once Netflix produces BRZRKR.

A release date for BRZRKR hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter