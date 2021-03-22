Keanu Reeves is set to produce and star in both a live-action film and an anime spinoff series based on his BOOM! Studios comic book limited series BRZRKR for Netflix, adding to his ever-increasing list of on-screen universes. Per a press release, Netflix announced the creation of the BRZRKR Cinematic Universe — or as we are calling it now, the BRZRKRCU. First up will be a live-action film adaptation, which Reeves is set to both produce and star in, and shortly thereafter, Reeves will voice the titular character in a BRZRKR anime spinoff series that will also stream on Netflix.

Though we don't know much else about either project, it's exciting that Netflix is going all-in on the Reeves-verse (someone needs to come up with a definitive name for it soon), and more anime is always good news. In recent months, the streamer has made headlines by greenlighting anime series based on basically every big franchise out there, so they seem to think BRZRKR has the potential to be another hit for them.

BRZRKR is a 12-issue limited comic book series based on an idea Reeves has been developing for years, and if you haven't read it yet, go catch up soon. If you thought John Wick was violent and cool, wait until you see the titular berserker make a man's head explode with a single punch, and then murder another man by stabbing him with a chunk of his own ribcage. It's basically The Old Guard combined with a modern military action film a la Black Hawk Down, and it is pure, pulpy fun. BRZRKR is created by Reeves, written by Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt, and illustrated by Ron Garney with colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins, and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá.

Here's how BOOM! Studios describes BRZRKR:

"The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

If you still need some convincing that you need to read this comic to get yourself up to speed before the movie and anime come out, Keanu narrated a trailer just last month. Check it out below.

