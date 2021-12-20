With director Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting Wednesday, December 22nd, I recently got to speak with Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the brief but fun interview, they revealed which scene was the toughest to film in The Matrix movies (spoiler: it has to do with the pod scenes), when they each realized how much Trinity means to so many people, and how John Wick director Chad Stahelski ended up playing “Handsome Chad” in the film. If you’re not aware, Stahelski worked on the original Matrix films as Reeves’ stunt double and also was a stunt coordinator on The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Since Wachowski and Warner Bros. have done a great job at not revealing what happens in the film, I’ll just say The Matrix Resurrections continues the story of the first three films (if you don’t remember the sequels you might want to read or watch a recap) and brings back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is co-written by Lana Wachowski, alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Watch what Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Look for more Matrix interviews all week.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

How did John Wick director Chad Stahelski end up playing “Handsome Chad” in the film?

Which sequence or scene in the films was the toughest to pull off and why?

When did they each realize how much Trinity means to so many people?

