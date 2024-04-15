The Big Picture Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In a surprising yet thrilling casting announcement, Keanu Reeves has been tapped to voice Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. This news is sprinting through the Sonic fanbase at supersonic speeds, as Reeves is set to bring his iconic charisma to one of the franchise's most complex characters. The news was first reported on The John Campea Show.

Shadow the Hedgehog, introduced in 2001 in the game Sonic Adventure 2, is known for his cool demeanor and morally ambiguous nature. Often referred to as the "Ultimate Lifeform," Shadow is both a rival and a dark mirror to Sonic himself, embodying a more brooding and introspective version of the speedster. His abilities mirror those of Sonic, including incredible speed and the use of Chaos Emeralds to manipulate time and space.

The Sonic the Hedgehog film series has seen remarkable success with its blend of humor, action, and heart. The first movie, released in 2020, overcame initial fan criticism of Sonic’s design to become the highest-grossing video game movie in the U.S. at the time. Its sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, released in 2022, continued the trend, grossing over $400 million worldwide and introducing beloved characters like Tails and Knuckles, setting the stage perfectly for Shadow's dramatic entrance. Shadow the Hedgehog's introduction to the cinematic Sonic universe was brilliantly teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as the film wrapped its main storyline, a post-credits sting revealed Shadow 'awakening', setting the stage for a thrilling threequel.

Who Else Appears in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movies?

Reeves's involvement is a huge boon for the movie, and he's sure to bring his immense charisma and personality to the already dynamic world of Sonic. His portrayal of characters that balance on the edge of light and dark, such as Neo in The Matrix and John Wick, seems to make him an ideal fit for the enigmatic Shadow. Reeves joins an already impressive cast which includes the likes of Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Idris Elba as Knuckles.

Looking ahead, Reeves will appear in Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune, portraying a guardian angel, and will also feature briefly as the assassin John Wick in John Wick Presents: Ballerina, a spin-off led by Ana de Armas. Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the production of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The first two Sonic movies are available to stream on Paramount+

