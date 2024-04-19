The Big Picture Keanu Reeves joins Ruben Östlund's new movie, promising a narrative that will challenge modern society's norms.

Keanu Reeves has found his next project, and it'll be a movie directed by one of the most controversial directors in recent years. Variety reports that the John Wick star has joined the cast of Ruben Östlund's The Entertainment System Is Down and, knowing the filmmaker's previous work, the narrative will be ready to make a statement about modern society. Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming project, except for the fact that it will take place on a plane where the entertainment system doesn't work. The situation will lead the main characters to behave in unexpected ways.

Reeves was recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, the final installment of his story as the violent hero who wants nothing more but to take down the High Table. The performer has also recently been cast in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he'll voice the classic video game character, Shadow. As if Reeves wasn't busy enough with all the projects he has in store, the actor will reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina, the upcoming spinoff featuring Ana de Armas in the lead role. The Entertainment System Is Down will represent a different kind of challenge for Reeves, who hadn't starred in a movie by Östlund before.

There's no doubt that The Entertainment System Is Down will allow Östlund to comment once again his ideas regarding the state of modern society in relation to consumerism and status, just like he did back when Triangle of Sadness was released. The movie starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean and Dolly de Leon followed a group of people on a celebrity cruise after the vessel crashed on a desert island, forcing the travelers to fight for survival. The movie was awarded the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival when it premiered, turning The Entertainment System Is Down into a highly anticipated title.

Ruben Östlund's Prestigious Career

While Triangle of Sadness allowed Ruben Östlund to become a bigger name in the industry due to the fact that it was in English, the director consolidated himself in the international film scene with a wide variety of foreign titles, such as The Guitar Mongoloid and Involuntary. The Entertainment System Is Down will allow Östlund to continue leaving his mark on the mainstream industry, and while Reeves' casting brings the film one step closer to becoming a reality, a release date for the project hasn't been announced yet. The movie will be produced by Östlund alongside Erik Hemmendorff.