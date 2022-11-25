As John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated theater releases from the first trimester of 2023, it makes perfect sense that the studio would want to tease fans for the upcoming installment in the franchise. More specifically, John Wick himself and gun-fu master Keanu Reeves will land in Brazil next week to be in a John Wick panel at the 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo.

Like other Comic-Cons, the event gathers pop culture fans to celebrate movies, TV series, animes, and everything geek-related across four days that feature interviews, panels, concerts, activations, and a lot of surprises. For the John Wick franchise, we might get exciting news not only about the fourth movie starring Reeves, but also the other ongoing projects in the John Wick universe.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Reeves was announced as a part of Ballerina, the spin-off movie that stars Ana De Armas (No Time to Die) as another expert assassin that stays at The Continental Hotel. De Armas and Reeves’ characters might cross paths at the hotel – which is also brought front and center in the prequel series The Continental, which takes place in the 70s and is also already in production.

John Wick 4: What We Know So Far and Expectations

There’s certainly a lot of expectation around John Wick: Chapter 4, especially when it comes to its action sequences. So far, franchise director Chad Stahelski has managed to outdo himself in every installment, finding creative and innovative ways to put the title character through hell as he retains his title of “baba yaga” – in the franchise folklore, the nickname suggests that Wick is a supernatural being and impossible to kill. For the franchise thugs, that would be the only explanation as to why Wick is able to accumulate hundreds of assassinations and often leave dangerous scenarios (mostly) unscathed.

The fourth film will also be a heck of an adventure: Stahelski revealed that it will be the longest entry in the franchise, and considering that John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is 130 minutes long, we can tell that something big is coming. When we asked the director about the movie’s length, Stahelski told Collider he feels “pretty good about it”, and that he doesn’t “get bored at all” when he watches it. So we just have to wait four months to see if we agree with him.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, Natalia Tena, Bill Skarsgård, and, of course, dogs.

Collider will be present at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience, which kicks off on December 1. Other panels will be centered around Marvel titles, Disney animation, the Star Wars franchise, and many others.

John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres in theaters on March 24. You can watch the latest trailer below: