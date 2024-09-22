Making a film is a tricky business; you have to write a screenplay, gather a cast and crew, and somehow, convince a movie studio to give you the money you need to make said movie. Whether it's a major blockbuster or an indie film, every movie goes through this process — and sometimes it can take years for a film to get on the silver screen. Street Kings is a great example of this, as the David Ayer-helmed film took roughly a decade to get to the screen. It also boasts an impressive cast including Keanu Reeves, Chris Evans, and Hugh Laurie while also solidifying most of the elements that have shown up in Ayer's other films.

What Is ‘Street Kings’ About?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Street Kings begins when undercover detective Tom Ludlow (Reeves) is implicated in the murder of his former partner Terrence Washington (Terry Crews). When his superior Captain Wander (Forest Whitaker) tasks him with finding Washington's real killers, Ludlow and Detective Paul Diskant (Evans) go on the hunt while also avoiding Internal Affairs, led by Captain Briggs (Hugh Laurie) But in the process, he learns about a massive conspiracy involving other officers in his precinct. Street Kings has one of the most impressive casts for an action thriller; in addition to Reeves, Evans, Laurie and Whitaker, Common also stars as one of the criminals Ludlow and Diskant are hunting, while Cedric the Entertainer takes a rare turn for the dramatic as Scribble, a hustler who sets Ludlow and Diskant on the trail that leads them to uncovering the conspiracy.

David Fincher and Spike Lee Almost Directed ‘Street Kings’

Image via Searchlight Pictures

David Ayer brought Street Kings to life, but he wasn't the first choice to direct it. That honor fell to David Fincher, who was approached to direct the film when it was still called The Night Watchman. The Night Watchman boasted a script by James Ellroy, who was well known for his "LA Quartet" of novels including L.A. Confidential, which became the basis for the film of the same name. Fincher eventually wound up directing Fight Club instead. Reeves became attached to The Night Watchman in 2005, as did Spike Lee; Lee wound up departing the film for unknown reasons, and Oliver Stone had to tell others that he wasn't directing it, leaving Ayer to step in. This shift in directors is a microcosm of how difficult making a movie really is, since several factors — including timing and other potentially alluring projects — can impact what makes it onto the screen.

Ayer choosing to helm Street Kings was an interesting choice, especially considering that he wrote a movie based on one of Ellroy's stories: the Kurt Russell crime thriller Dark Blue. Dark Blue, like Street Kings, also took a fair amount of time to get to the silver screen — but Ayer did keep close to Ellroy's original story. The original script for The Night Watchmen also hews fairly close to Street Kings's plot, though Jamie Moss and Kurt Wimmer would perform rewrites; Wimmer and Ayer recently reteamed for The Beekeeper this year.

‘Street Kings’ Has the Highs and the Lows of a David Ayer Movie

Ayer had already started to be known for certain tropes in his screenplays, including using Los Angeles as the backdrop and putting a pair of protagonists — usually police officers — through a harrowing set of ordeals that led to uncovering corruption. Training Day was the film that started to use these tropes, but Street Kings is where it started to become a major focus of Ayer's work, for good or ill. While Ayer does throw in some great twists, particularly in the ending where Ludlow discovers just how far the corruption goes, the shootouts lack the same sense of urgency that permeated End of Watch or Sabotage. Reeves, while still a solid presence, also feels a bit miscast as Ludlow; every one of his line readings feels flat and lacking the kind of energy you'd expect from a loose-cannon cop.

But it also makes the most of its supporting cast, especially Evans. In a scene where Ludlow and Diskant start arming themselves to take on Washington's murders, Ludlow warns Diskant that this won't end with their perps neatly cuffed. Diskant shoots back, "You don't know me, or what I want." It's the kind of determined, iron-willed performance that would come to define Evans' future roles, and it was proof that Ayer can get great performances out of his cast. Street Kings, for better or worse, helped define David Ayer as a filmmaker and is worth a watch for its impressive cast.

Street Kings is available to rent from Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO