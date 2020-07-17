Keanu Reeves Wrote a Comic Book Starring Keanu Reeves as an Immortal Super-Hero (AKA An Autobiography)

Keanu Reeves is writing a comic book featuring a main character that looks exactly like Keanu Reeves, and I absolutely cannot wait to buy it.

BRZRKR is about an immortal man who has been wandering the earth for centuries getting recruited by the U.S. government to go on top secret missions. It’s a hyper-violent action epic starring an indestructible rage machine clearly modeled after Reeves himself, and it looks like a ton of good pulpy fun.

Reeves co-wrote the upcoming 12-issue series BRZRKR with Matt Kindt for Boom! Studios, who incidentally also publishes an ongoing Bill and Ted comic book series. “I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically,” said Reeves in an official announcement on Boom!’s website. “To have the chance to create BRZRKR and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, color artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampá – along with the great folks at BOOM! Studios – is a dream come true.”

Kindt is an impressive figure in comics, having worked on a number of major titles including Spider-Man and Justice League of America. He’s also received nominations for six Eisner Awards and six Harvey Award noms, with one Harvey win under his belt. “The best collaborations have each partner bringing something unique to the table,” said Kindt. “With BRZRKR we mixed a potent cocktail of all the things that we love: the tale of an immortal warrior laced with history, conspiracies, spirituality, and a gigantic helping of bonkers action and violence — all with intense purpose and ultimately a heartbreaking discovery.”

The official synopsis reads:

“The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

In addition to Reeves and Kindt working on what sounds like an intriguing story, the art by Alessando Vitti looks appropriately gritty, with some gorgeous covers by Vitti, Rafael Grampá, and Mark Brooks. The first issue of BRSRKR will hit local comic shops and the Boom! Studios webstore in October, with digital copies available on various providers like comiXology and Google Play.