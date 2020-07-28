Watch: Keanu Reeves Shouting Out the ‘Constantine’ Cast and Crew Is a Gift

Add “Keanu Reeves giving the most energetic and loving shout-outs to the Constantine cast and crew” to my list of Very Good Things in 2020. The list is small, but Reeves deserves to be there. The actor made two appearances during the recent Comic-Con@Home virtual even over the weekend. He first appeared on Collider’s “Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion” panel alongside director Francis Lawrence and writer Akiva Goldsman, and later showed up on the Bill & Ted Face the Music panel.

One of the best parts of Reeves’ participation in our Constantine panel was all of the love he gave to his fellow cast members and some of the crew. After all this time, Reeves was able to recall specific moments from filming which were continual sources of excitement. Even better, he would re-enact some of those moments during the talk, which goes to show just how deeply the experience of filming Constantine is imprinted in his brain.

I mean, it just doesn’t get much better than seeing Reeves shout out his scene with Peter Stormare, or imitate Tilda Swinton, in character as Gabriel, as she leans over Constantine and says, “Hello John.” Reeves also made sure to give shout-outs to Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, cinematographer Philippe Rousselot, camera operator Mark La Bonge, and co-producer Josh McLaglen, which only adds to the joy of watching him heap praise on them all.

Keanu is Good, Actually. He can't stop giving shout-outs to the cast and crew of #Constantine! Watch the full panel for all the excitement: https://t.co/KvWXB7rBLC pic.twitter.com/ebwWj9NaHR — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) July 25, 2020

Reeves’ shout-outs were just one of the many high points of the Constantine panel. We also learned a great deal about the 2005 feature’s production and release, including the very dumb reason it got slapped with an R-rating and how that memorable post-credits scene came about. Not to sound biased, but this Comic-Con@Home panel did not disappoint.

Check out Collider’s full “Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion” panel below. You can get even more updates from Comic-Con@Home here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.