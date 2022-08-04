For years, there have been rumors swirling around an adaptation of Erick Larson's best-selling novel Devil in the White City, and at long last, it's finally happening. During TCA, Hulu revealed that their adaptation of Devil in the White City has been ordered to series with Keanu Reeves at the heart of the story, most likely as, the visionary architect Daniel H. Burnham. The series will be showrun and written by Castle Rock's Sam Shaw, with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio joining as executive producers with Rick Yorn, Jennifer Davisson, Stacey Sher, Todd Field, Mark Lafferty, Sam Shaw, and Keanu Reeves

News of Reeves' involvement first emerged in January, as Scorsese and DiCaprio's passion project started to move forward in earnest. DiCaprio purchased the rights to Devil in the White City over a decade ago when it was initially planned to be a feature-length movie under Paramount. The original film would have been directed by Scorsese with a script penned by Billy Ray. However, between 2015 and 2019, the project began to evolve into a limited series, which was subsequently picked up by Hulu.

Larson's historical novel tells the story of a demanding visionary architect, Daniel H. Burnham, who sets out to make history at the Chicago World's Fair, while Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious "Murder Castle," lurks in the shadows of the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893 Chicago.

While it isn't clear if Reeves has been cast to play Burnham or the infamous serial killer Holmes, it wouldn't be the first time that Reeves has found himself at the drafting table. He appeared as an architect, opposite Sandra Bullock in the romantic drama The Lake House. Either role would be perfectly suited for the talents of the Matrix and John Wick star.

In addition to the news that Shaw will be showrunning Devil in the White City, Todd Field has been tapped to direct the series. Earlier this year, it was reported that he was being eyed to direct the first two episodes of the series, though it sounds like he may be onboard to direct the whole series. Shaw is perhaps best known for his work on the Stephen King-inspired Hulu series, which ran on the streamer for two seasons. The tone of Castle Rock definitely matches the tone of Larson's novel.

More news will undoubtedly arrive soon as the series moves towards production.