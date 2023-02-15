Keanu Reeves, the actor known for his roles in the Matrix and John Wick films, is staying away from digitally-altered performances. In a recent interview with Wired, Reeves expressed his intentions to keep his performances coming from himself, instead of a computer-generated duplicate. The technique is mostly used in instances where the actor needed for a scene isn't able to be on set due to passing away or scheduling conflicts. An example of a digitally-altered performance would be Grand Moff Tarkin's appearance in the 2016 Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, where the character played a minor role even though Peter Cushing passed away in 1994.

In fact, his performance not having digital alterations is a part of Reeve's contract on any production he joins. Here's what the actor had to say when he was asked about the use of digital performances and the possibility of the method being used in his career:

I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit. But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance changed. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, “Huh?!” It was like, I don’t even have to be here.

Even if he wouldn't reveal which of his various performances was digitally edited, it is clear that the Constantine actor feels uncomfortable with the procedure. Reeves elaborated and explained that, while technology is very present in many aspects of our lives, "They’re having such cultural, sociological impacts, and the species is being studied. There’s so much “data” on behaviors now." Perhaps Matrix: Resurrections was a testament to the actor's opinion regarding deepfake technologies, as Carrie-Anne Moss and himself weren't digitally de-aged for any flashback sequences, opting for the use of footage from the original films.

When Will John Wick: Chapter 4 Release In Theaters?

The next chapter in the John Wick franchise is set to hit theaters on March 24. The film will see Wick, once again played by Reeves, uncovering a path to defeat the High Table. Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into new foes. Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and Laurence Fishburne are also a part of the upcoming movie's cast, which is set to be the longest installment of the series. Skarsgård recently teased the rivalry his character develops with Wick, saying the new villain is here to "rid the world of John Wick once and for all."