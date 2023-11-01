The Big Picture Keanu Reeves is hosting a documentary series called Brawn The Impossible Formula 1© Story that tells the captivating underdog tale of Brawn GP's championship season.

Reeves' background in action films and his love for stunts and fast cars make him a perfect fit for the series, as he has a genuine passion for speed and the racing world.

The series, which features exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, will premiere on November 15 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in select international territories.

Keanu Reeves is set to host a four-part unscripted docuseries called Brawn The Impossible Formula 1© Story to share the story of Brawn GP's unbelievable Formula 1 championship season. Legends Jenson Button (the driver),Ross Brawn (CEO), Nick Fry (CEO), Rubens Barrichello (Button's teammate) and Christian Horner (team boss) look back at the story of how their underdog team made the impossible possible. Not only where they an understaffed and independent team, but Brawn purchased team for just £1 and managed to not only keep the team alive, but bring them to victory. This rags-to-riches story seemingly feels like a fairytale as those involved recount the thrilling tale to host and executive producer Reeves on just how they beat the odds.

Brawn The Impossible Formula 1© Story is produced by the production company North One and was written and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson. Alongside Reeves as executive producer, the documentary includes three-time BAFTA winner Neil Duncanson and 2022s best sports documentary winner Daryl Goodrich. The trailer showcases behind the scenes' footage of the team, as well as intimate interviews between Reeves and people with firsthand knowledge of what happened back in 2009.

Why Is Keanu Reeves Hosting 'Brawn The Impossible Formula 1© Story'?

Reeves is likely best known for his record-breaking action films like The Matrix, Speed, or most recently his John Wick franchise which topped $1 billion at the box office this year, per CNBC. As has likely become common knowledge by now, Reeves dives deep in his roles, as he works relentlessly for hours to perfect his stunts and martial arts. The actor shared that he did over 90% of his own stunts for the John Wick films, via Screen Rant. Even sharing in an exclusive with Collider, that the now infamous stairway scene from John Wick: Chapter 4 took him about a week to film. So it comes as no surprise to learn that Reeves has a need for speed.

Close

In 2022, Reeves attended the British Grand Prix as a guest of Aston Martin. He was interviewed in the rain about his experience at the race, and as the interviewer began to apologize for the weather, Reeves brushed him off with a big smile as he made it clear that the weather didn't matter to him. "That was fantastic, getting to see drivers drive, going at those incredible speeds, on this historic, amazing circuit ... It's my first time here. You've got to have Silverstone in rain. It's awesome." Per Insider, Reeves shared how "absolutely thrilling" it was for him to see the garage because of his deep love for them. "I love the cars," he shared. "The cars are awesome."

The four-part series premieres Wednesday, November 15, on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in select international territories. Watch the trailer for Brawn The Impossible Formula 1© Story below: