Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.

Reeves has developed and written the superhero comic Brzrkr, about an immortal warrior fighting through the ages, which will be adapted as an anime as well as a live-action film with the actor in the lead. When he appeared on the show, Kimmel asked him about being a comic writing nerd to which he said, “I might have lost my nerd card as I got older, but when I was younger, I was pretty nerdy with comics.” To which Kimmel tells him, “I feel though is like when you are a kid, you’re a comic book nerd, but then you’re 50, and you’re into comics books you’re a nerd.” Keanu laughingly then admits “Alright, am! I’ll be a nerd.”

Further, during their conversation, Kimmel asked him which Marvel character a 10-year-old version of himself would love to play, and after some thinking, Reeves said, "10-year-old me would want to — I think he'd probably want to be Ghost Rider." It is no secret that Marvel head Kevin Feige has spoken to the actor about a possible MCU appearance on several occasions and admitted that the studio wants to “figure out the right way" for his arrival. Reeves was appreciative of Marvel movies on the show, saying, "It's really cool. I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular, and it would be great to be a part of that."

Given the leather jacket-donning, bike rider aura of the 58-year-old actor, fans have often fan-casted him as Ghost Rider, and getting validation from Reeves that he too would like to play the character will likely bring joy to many. Recently, actors like Ryan Gosling and Norman Reedus have shown interest in playing the Marvel superhero. Previously, in live-action actor Nicolas Cage played Ghost Rider for two films, but the recasting of the character is long due and Reeves would be the perfect fit for it.

Meanwhile, Reeves will be seen next in John Wick 4. You can check out the clip of his appearance on Kimmel below: