Fans around the world are anxiously anticipating Keanu Reeves’ performance as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 next month, but another of his upcoming projects just got an exciting release update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Good Fortune, the comedy in which Reeves stars alongside Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari, has been officially set for release on October 17. The film follows a well-meaning but inept angel named Gabriel (Reeves) who middles in the lives of a struggling worker (Ansari) and a wealthy capitalist (Rogen). It should come as a surprise to no one that Reeves is playing the angel. This also came with the news that the Michael Jackson biopic starring Jafaar Jackson had been delayed from April 3 until two weeks before Good Fortune, now releasing on October 17.

In addition to Reeves, Ansari, and Rogen, Good Fortune also stars Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Carli Shayne, Eliza Shin, Olivia Summers, and more. Aziz Ansari wrote the script and will also direct. Ansari previously helmed 11 episodes of the Netflix Original series which he also starred in, Master of None, but this will be his feature directorial debut. He has also only ever worked as a writer on specials and other episodes of television, meaning this will also be his feature screenwriting debut as well. Writing and directing the first movie that you’re also tapped to star in is no small feat, but with the star-studded power of Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen behind him and Reeves playing a literal angel, the cards are certainly stacked in Ansari’s favor.

What Else Is Coming for Keanu Reeves?

After starring in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 later this year, Keanu Reeves will also return as John Wick in Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off movie led by Ana de Armas which is set to premiere on June 6, 2025. Reeves will also reprise his role as John Constantine in Constantine 2, with Prison Break star Peter Stormare back in rule of Lucifer/Saran. The first film also featured other major names such as Rachel Weisz, Djimon Honsou, Tilda Swinton, and Pruitt Taylor Vince, but it’s unknown at this time if any of them will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Good Fortune stars Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves and was written and directed by Aziz Ansari, and the film will premiere in theaters on October 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.