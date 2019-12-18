Keanu Reeves Has Officially Started Gun-Fu Training Again for ‘John Wick 4’ & ‘The Matrix 4’

Exciting news today for anyone who peeped those Bill & Ted Face the Music images and gasped in abject horror at Keanu Reeves‘ un-bearded face. A recent picture posted by Taran Tactical Innovations reveals that the beard is back, baby, and possibly better than ever. That’s it, that’s the important news. Thanks for reading!

Ah, actually, another interesting note: The reason Reeves has returned to Taran Tactical is that the actor is officially back on his gun-fu training regimen. This is pretty par for the course for the extremely dedicated Reeves, but this time around he’s simultaneously getting ready for The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4, two action films that are set to debut, for now, on the same day: May 21st, 2021.

One of those movies is most likely going to shift its premiere date—Reeves is largely the selling point for both, and Warner Bros. and Lionsgate aren’t gonna’ want to share—but it’s still cool to see the actor taking the physicality so seriously. The arduous training has been a key reason the John Wick movies have stood out so clearly from the crowded action genre, and those movies themselves are heavily inspired by the set-pieces in the original Matrix movies. Here’s Taran Butler, founder of Taran Tactical, discussing Reeves’ training in 2017:

Keanu came out, and keep in mind I’ve trained other actors, and usually they just want like three or four hours of training one day so they don’t have some dorky cup-and-saucer grip or something else stupid and blow it. – Keanu wanted to be next level. He’s kinda never satisfied, and you can see that in some of the YouTube videos where he wants to go again, try and go faster, get better and better, and that attitude is why he’s so good. – Training him, and it’s been years now because he’s a regular at the range, has made me a better trainer.

Check out the photo below. John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix 4 are both currently slated to hit theaters on May 21st, 2021.