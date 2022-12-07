Brazil loves Keanu Reeves. For everyone present at last weekend’s CCXP, it was pretty easy to see it: Whenever the Matrix and John Wick star stepped on stage, talked, or basically did anything, he was met with tremendous applause and cheers from the audience, which sometimes made it difficult for the movie star to even finish a sentence. However, Reeves managed to send his message and talk about his upcoming projects at the Thunder Stage – the main location of the event.

Reeves was the closing act of CCXP on two days: On Saturday night, he brought news from the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 movie to the audience, and on Sunday night he was joined on stage by Brazilian artist Rafael Grampá to unveil a secret project they’ve been working on. When it comes to Reeves’ popularity in the South American country, we’d say you have to see it to believe it, but luckily Collider was there to document it, courtesy of our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub:

John Wick: Chapter Four and Ballerina

On the first day, Reeves was totally comfortable while talking about John Wick: Chapter 4, and seemed as excited as the audience for the day the new installment finally comes out. The actor talked about the daring action scenes he filmed in Paris, and that it took the John Wick team five months to film the entire movie. He also unveiled a new hand-drawn poster that was distributed to everyone present.

Reeves also talked about the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas (No Time to Die). Just a month ago, we learned that Reeves would be in the movie, but we didn’t know in what capacity. On stage, Reeves talked a bit about the story of Ballerina and said he’s only in a few scenes. Our bet is that the title character and John Wick will probably cross paths at The Continental – the hotel chain in which deadly killers can spend the night without worrying about getting killed.

BRZRKR and More

On his second day at the event, Keanu talked about the comic book story BRZRKR, which he co-created with Grampá. During the panel, the actor revealed he was obsessed with Grampá’s art and said that, even though the main character looks like him, it was originally not supposed to. However, as they developed BRZRKR, the drawing started to look more and more like Keanu, which, as everyone agreed, is not a problem.

On the not-so-good news, Reeves revealed that the chances of him taking the reins and directing the BRZRKR Netflix adaptation have slimmed down to about 20%, and it seemed like he isn’t too eager to do it. On the other hand, he was pretty excited to announce a new project with Grampá, but they’re not sure if it will be a movie, series, graphic novel, or something else entirely. For now, they only revealed a cryptic title: MHIAD, which was teased with a sinister clip — which was made available only to the audience.

Watch the Keanu Reeves sizzle reel below: