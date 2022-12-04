The John Wick franchise has fans following the story of Keanu Reeves' character, a hitman who gets back into the game after Viggo Tarasov's son, Iosef, broke into John's house, stole his car, and killed his dog. John's tale started in New York, then moved to Rome in John Wick: Chapter 2, and then to Morocco in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum after previously being labeled excommunicado. Now, in addition to seeing him in the newest installment, you'll get to see John Wick for "a few sequences" in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

At Comic-Con Experience 2022, the largest pop culture festival in the world that has attractions and panels about comics, TV series, movies, video games, and literature, Reeves took the stage during the John Wick panel to share a little more about what audiences can expect from him in Ballerina, saying "I got to be in it, so I'm in it for a few sequences. So that was nice. They're filming right now, and the script's great, the story's cool. Looking forward to it"

While fans will get to see John Wick presumably kick ass and take names in the spinoff, the story revolves around a character played by Ana de Armas. Reeves divulged a little of what to expect from her, saying:

"[she is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who's looking for revenge. Whoever killed her- someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it's her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn't really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something's going on."

John Wick: Chapter 4 has John uncovering a path to and finding a plan to finally defeat the High Table, a council of twelve people that govern the underworld's most powerful criminal organizations. Before he can gain the freedom he longs for, John will have to face off against a new and powerful enemy that will turn old friends into feared foes. Besides Reeves returning as the titular character, Ian McShane returns as Winston, the manager of the New York Continental Hotel; Lance Reddick returns as Charon, the concierge of the Continental; and Laurence Fishburne returns as the Bowery King. Alongside those returning, new people join the cast: Bill Skarsgård plays The Marquis; Clancy Brown plays The Harbinger; Donnie Yen plays Caine; Hiroyuki Sanada plays Shimazu; Rina Sawayama plays Akira; Shamier Anderson plays The Tracker, Scott Adkins plays Killa; Shamier Anderson plays The Tracker, and Natalia Tena plays Katia. From the look and feel of the previous three films, and from what we've seen so far, the latest installment will be just as exciting and action-packed.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be blasting its way into in theaters on March 24, 2023. You can watch the full clip of Reeves' comments below: