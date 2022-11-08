Collider can exclusively reveal that Keanu Reeves is currently in Prague and set to reprise his role as John Wick in the John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas. This exciting report comes on the heels of the announcement that the Ballerina film will also see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel. It is not yet clear if Reeves' reprisal will be a cameo, or if he will have a larger part in the overarching plot of Ballerina.

Since the first John Wick film landed in theaters in 2014, the Chad Stahelski-helmed franchise has grown exponentially, with three additional films—including the highly anticipated John Wick 4—as well as two spinoff projects. Ballerina is currently filming in Prague, with Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard) directing the screenplay by Shay Hatten. Also on the horizon is the John Wick prequel series, The Continental, which will focus on the titular hotel and the early years of Winston's life. With the franchise continuing to expand and beginning to explore prequel stories, it has left fans to speculate about where Ballerina will fit within the timeline. Currently, it is unknown if the film will take prior to the events of John Wick or if it might fit in closer to the upcoming fourth installment. Stahelski might not be directing Ballerina, but he has returned to the project alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

News of Reeves' return to the John Wick universe comes a few weeks after reports that the legendary actor had exited the Devil in the White City project at Hulu. He is also gearing up for the Netflix adaptation of his comic book BRZRKR, which he may direct, according to a conversation he had with Collider.

While major plot details about Ballerina remain a mystery, it is exciting to see that de Armas will be sharing the screen with two John Wick heavyweights like McShane and Reeves. Filming is currently underway in Prague, and no release date has been set for the movie.

What We Know About John Wick 4

Reeves will reunite with his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne in this next outing as Wick. In addition to McShane, the film will see the return of Charon (Lance Reddick), who join the impressive cast list of Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. John Wick 4's official synopsis doesn't give a lot away about where Wick will be when he returns, but it certainly ups the stakes:

"John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the trailer we debuted for the film at SDCC below: