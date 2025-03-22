It’s hardly been a week since Lionsgate confirmed that a fifth John Wick movie was in the works, and while it remains unclear if Keanu Reeves will be involved, that didn’t stop Diamond Select from dropping a new figure of the Baba Yaga. Diamond Select has debuted the first image of a new John Wick figure based on his appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment in the hit action franchise directed by Chad Stahelski. The new figure is now available for pre-order from DiamondSelectToys.com, retailing for $75 and expected to launch later this year. The collectible shows John Wick standing with a sword in one hand and a set of nunchucks in the other, slashing through a pane of stained-glass while down on one knee.

Even though John Wick died at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, there are avenues for a potential return. The prequel idea is impossible to rule out, but with Reeves being more than 10 years older now than he was in the first John Wick film, having him play a younger John Wick would be a big ask for the audience to buy into. If Reeves was brought back for a sequel film, it wouldn’t be the first time a character had been revived, but the creative team behind the film would have to find a way to do it without harming the ending he received in Chapter 4. Reeves has also said in the past that while he would love to make another movie, he isn’t sure if his knees could handle it.

There Is More Coming From the ‘John Wick’ Universe

Image via Diamond Select Toys

Even if Keanu Reeves doesn’t return for another John Wick solo movie, it won’t be the last time he suits up as the Baba Yaga. Reeves will be seen as John Wick later this year in Ballerina, the spin-off film following Ana de Armas’ Eve that will also introduce The Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus into the franchise. Donnie Yen has also been tapped to lead a spin-off movie based on his John Wick: Chapter 4 character, Caine, and Collider even brought you the exclusive news that Yen is in talks to direct the film, although it still does not have an official release date.

The new John Wick Diamond Select figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first look at the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.