John Wick is easily one of the best action franchises to release in the last thirty years, and its incredible stunts, fight scenes, and gun battles prove it. However, despite the plethora of gripping and stunning action scenes such as the nightclub brawl in the first John Wick and the montage of John Wick (Keanu Reeves) killing numerous other hitmen around New York in John Wick: Chapter 2, the best action scene is the final duel between John and Caine (Donnie Yen)/Marquis Vincent (Bill Skarsård) in John Wick: Chapter 4. The more focused, personal elements of the action raise the stakes to a greater level than any of the conflicts previously seen. Not only this, but the cinematography on display in this climactic showdown makes it arguably the most beautiful scene in the entire franchise.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Puts the Highest Stakes in a Simple Duel

Rather than John taking out a bunch of unnamed enemies who pose no threat, it's actually an incredibly vulnerable and vulnerable situation for Reeves' titular character. Because it is only between two characters, the stakes and emotional tension are ratcheted up. We understand every character's motivation. John and Caine both wish to be free from The Table, yet Caine has his daughter to fight for, whereas John is merely seeing this duel as a means to an end. Even the Marquis and Winston (Ian McShane) are dependent on the outcome of this battle, with Clancy Brown's Harbinger acting as the neutral yet ominous oversight.

Instead of it being bursts of ammunition from machine guns, it is one shot each from ornate pistols, with Caine and John inching closer and closer to each other and death. The entire scene is played so sincerely that you can't help but get caught up in the spectacle before you. The Marquis’ arrogant attempt to be the one to kill John allows the entire ethos of the world of John Wick to be summed up in two words: "rules" and "consequences." The core theme of the John Wick franchise allows John to survive by following the code.

John Wick Is the Ultimate Action Hero During 'Chapter 4's Duel

Arguably, no scene in John Wick is as cinematic as this duel is. The location of Sacré Cœur, coupled with the rising sun behind black clouds, frames John as the conquering hero on the battlefield by the end of the scene, and its beautiful cinematography makes the film look like an oil painting. This stands in complete contrast to the previous action scenes throughout the franchise. Numerous firefights take place in bright neon settings like nightclubs or raves or simply in the dead of night in suburban areas, but by stripping back the visuals, the duel atop Sacré Cœur makes you feel the weight of this historic moment — the time John Wick took on The Table, and won.

No doubt that numerous readers will disagree and find another of the multitude of action scenes a greater achievement than the one put forward here. Scenes in this category would probably be the hawkeye view of Wick going room to room, making the gunfight in John Wick: Chapter 4 feel like an arcade-style video game, which only heightens the fun of it. Similarly, the destruction of the Casablanca Continental forces when Halle Berry's Sofia, her dogs, and Wick barrel through goon after goon using both hand-to-hand, pistols, and canine strategy in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. Yet, both scenes suffer from the slight overwhelming aspects of seeing a shoot, bite, kill pattern that can become repetitive and lessen the stakes, which is the opposite of what happens in the final duel.

That is not to say arguments in favor of these scenes aren't valid, as that is just what makes John Wick such a fantastic collection of films. Every single action scene feels like an improvement — a leveling up — on the ones that came before, and we see the amount of effort and detail that Reeves and Stahelski put in to each one. However, perhaps it is the final duel that is the best action scene, due to the heightened stakes, powerful action, and almost dream-like visions presented to the audience, as it truly is the culmination of everything that makes John Wick so brilliant.

