Keanu Reeves continues to have a very successful 2023, as Apple has acquired his latest project, Outcome, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Also starring Jonah Hill, the upcoming dark comedy will focus on Reef, a damaged Hollywood superstar played by Reeves. The character will have to face his past as a compromising video from years ago resurfaces and threatens his reputation. The feature will be directed by Hill himself, and after a long bidding war, Apple is ready to develop the upcoming movie. While Outcome was first pitched to studios back in November, it took a couple of months for negotiations to be established in order for a deal to take place.

Reeves was just recently seen on the big screen in the latest installment of the John Wick franchise. In the fourth movie in the series, the ruthless action hero is ready to directly confront the High Table, who have been aggressively looking for him ever since John betrayed them. This time around, Wick might not be up for the challenge, as the organization placed the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) at the front of the hunt for his head. Plenty of bullets and motorcycle chases might not be enough to take down the most dangerous villain Wick has faced to date.

The action movie has found plenty of success at the box office, with fans clearly interested in the protagonist they have known for almost a decade. A trilogy wasn't enough to tell the story of the lonely action hero, who has a very big heart beneath the violent surface. Besides starring in the main franchise, Reeves is set to reprise the role of John Wick for the upcoming spin-off, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as a new trained assassin. It doesn't get any better than that when it comes to modern action icons, as John Wick prepares to face the High Table one final time.

What Has Jonah Hill Been Up To?

Before Hill was set to share the screen with Keanu Reeves in Outcome, he starred alongside Eddie Murphy in a brand-new comedy titled You People. The Netflix production deals with Hill's character falling in love with a woman who comes from a very different cultural background than his, setting up awkward situations when it is time for him to meet Amira's (Lauren London) family. Murphy plays Akbar, Amira's father, and he is not happy about the prospect of Hill's character marrying his daughter.

