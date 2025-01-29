Justin Lin, best known for getting behind the wheel for multiple installments of the Fast & Furious franchise, is shifting gears with his latest film, Last Days. Premiering at Sundance, the independent drama tells the true story of missionary John Allen Chau, whose tragic journey to connect with the Sentinelese tribe made global headlines. However, while that change-up to Last Days raised a few eyebrows for the director switching lanes, Lin recently revealed to Collider’s Steve Weintraub that it almost didn’t happen — until Keanu Reeves stepped in at just the right moment.

Weintraub asked Lin if it was true that Reeves had played a pivotal role in ensuring the movie saw the light of day, and Lin was happy to confirm that the rumors on this one were correct:

“I think with that being an independent film process and journey, you have angels that come. In our case, for a year, we thought we had our financing, and I met some people, and it turned out not to be true. It's one of those darkest moments where I felt like, ‘I tried my best. We tried.’ I felt really bad because Sky [Yang, the film’s lead] was already prepping, and I'm like, ‘Oh, I think that's it…’"

Lin continued, adding that Reeves had gotten in touch without warning, offering to lend a hand in any way that he could. "Then Keanu called out of the blue, and he's like, ‘I heard you're having some problems. I want to help.’ It was so inspirational," he said. "Look, I'm at a point in my life where I'm lucky enough to have resources, also, and it was so inspiring. I decided, ‘Let's go. Let's just commit to it, and let's have our start date.’"

"I think that act, that call that I got, was so instrumental because what it did was, once we had that start date committed — it was me and Keanu — it changed the tone because we were going to make the movie no matter what. Then from, like, the worst of humanity, I felt like I started meeting all these great people, amazing people of like mind, and they started coming on and joining us. Look, every independent film has similar journeys, and I think on this one, that was pivotal. He really set the tone and he didn't have to, and I'm forever grateful. We wouldn't be here without him.”

Keanu Reeves Really Is Hollywood's Nicest Man

Weintraub, who has interviewed Reeves many times over the years, couldn’t resist sharing his own admiration for the beloved actor, calling him “the f*cking nicest person I've ever met.” One of the film's stars, Marny Kennedy chimed in, saying, “It's a very on-brand story.”

Now, Lin's story is a great example of the challenges that independent filmmakers continue to face in Hollywood, but thankfully, the generosity of someone like Reeves — who has a long-standing reputation for going above and beyond for those in need — got them over the line, meaning Lin was able to rally his team and bring Last Days to life. As Lin put it, “We wouldn’t be here without him.” And really, is anyone surprised? Keanu Reeves proves once again why he’s the best. We do not deserve him.

Last Days will premiere on January 28 at Sundance. Stay tuned at Collider for more news out of the film festival.