The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films has declared that Keanu Reeves is to be the first recipient of the Lance Reddick Legacy Award, to be presented at the 51st Saturn Awards, which will be dedicated to Reddick's memory. The award, named in honor of Reddick, marks the contributions Reeves has made to genre film-making over his epic career, and it seems like he is the ideal choice to kick-start the award. Reddick's long-term friend and co-star on Bosch, Titus Welliver, will be presenting Reeves with the award.

The choice to award this to Reeves also seems highly fitting, given the close friendship he and Reddick enjoyed thanks largely to their work together on the five John Wick-set films they appeared in — John Wick Chapters 1-4, and the forthcoming spin-off, Ballerina, which marks Reddick's final on-screen role after his tragic death at the age of 60 in March 2023. Reddick played the role of Charon, the concierge in the famed Continental Hotel, where his character was of most assistance to Reeves' titular hero. Academy president Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus released a statement on Reeves’ worthiness in receiving the award:

“This award symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character; someone who’s a true goodwill ambassador in the industry. From science fiction (The Matrix Trilogy), fantasy (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure/Constantine) and horror (Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula/The Devil’s Advocate), Keanu has done it all — not to mention Speed and Point Break. Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.”

Who Else Has Won Saturn Awards This Year?

There are three other special achievement awards which are being given out this year at the Saturn Awards. Christopher Nolan is the recipient of the Visionary Award, which marks his contribution to science-fiction film-making, including the likes of The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar and Tenet. Dave Filoni, the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, will receive the George Pal Memorial Award. The award, which is not given out every year, is “presented on rare occasions to a filmmaker who embodies a sense of wonder, imagination and mastery of the fantastic in cinematic storytelling.”

Lastly, Seth MacFarlane will receive the Robert Forster Artist's Honor, which is given to “an innovative trailblazer for their body of work and impact on the entertainment industry." Previous recipients include the likes of Christopher Lloyd, Bob Odenkirk and the cast of Better Call Saul. The 51st Saturn Awards will take place on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m PT and will be hosted by Joel McHale.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is streaming now on Starz.

