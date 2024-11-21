Imagine Keanu Reeves’ Zen-like intensity both in front of and behind the camera further channeled into a martial arts thriller. Man of Tai Chi is exactly that and more. In the seasoned actor’s 2013 directorial debut, he didn’t just take on a more creative role, he also stepped into the role of the villain. It delivers everything from high-stakes to unbridled action showcasing the best martial arts philosophy. The narrative itself revolves around Tiger Chen Lin-Hu (Tiger Chen), a Tai Chi disciple who gets hit hard by life. As a result, he’s forced to depart from the discipline he cultivated for years to dip his toe in the underground world of deadly fighting rings.

Despite the goldmine of adrenaline-fueled fight scenes Man of Tai Chi isn’t your typical action flick. It’s the story of a man trying to find a balance between honor and ambition and there’s even a ruthless big bad in the mix that’s determined to tip the scales. Using what can only be described as a creative approach to both choreography and storytelling, Reeves expertly mixed sharp philosophy with even sharper fists. As far as films are concerned, it’s a surprisingly thoughtful addition to the martial arts genre.

Keanu Reeves Turns Villainy Into an Art Form in ‘Man of Tai Chi’

Image Via Universal Pictures

Once Donaka Mark hits the scene, it’s clear that this isn’t the hero-type character we’re used to seeing Reeves embody. Man of Tai Chi has Reeves tapping into a darker side, though his signature coolness and calmness are in the mix. Donaka isn’t an over-the-top villain, so instead of loud outbursts, viewers get a quietly manipulative antagonist who’s pulling the strings in the background. He only departs from his icy calm in short bursts during calculated moments that pack a mean punch.

His twisted need for power and control is put on display as he attempts to push Tiger into becoming a killer. Here’s a character that’s not just satisfied with winning a fight, he wants to corrupt and own the main character, Tiger Chen. The moment Donaka offers him money to fight, it’s clear that it isn’t just another payday. It’s in fact an avenue to trap him in a moral and physical battle he can’t easily walk away from.

While Reeves is known for delivering gripping performances in his movies, Man of Tai Chi speaks volumes because of how layered the character is. Donaka may be ruthless, but Reeves injects just enough charisma into the character to keep viewers intrigued. He reels Tiger, as well as the audience, into a world where honor and ambition are at odds. Then at the end of the day, Donaka’s cool outer shell is peeled back to reveal a thirst for chaos that’s as magnetic as it is terrifying. If there's anything that Keanu Reeves does, it’s proving that often the scariest villains are the ones who don’t have to shout or gyrate — they wear icy smiles while the world burns.

‘Man of Tai Chi’ Uses Tai Chi To Explore Morality

Close

Violence doesn’t quite come to mind when you think of Tai Chi. Its fluid movements, balance, and philosophy are heavily rooted in peace. However, Man of Tai Chi completely flips the message of serenity on its head so viewers witness a battlefield for his morals and soul. The struggle kicks off once Tiger steps into Donaka Mark’s underground fight club — the rules of his discipline are instantly tested. Instead of using the art form for its original purpose — personal growth and self-defense — it turns into a tool for violence. At the movie's start, Tiger is this idealistic young man who follows his master’s teaching to the letter, heavily relying on discipline and restraint. But, as he took on one brutal opponent after the other, the lines between right and wrong naturally blurred. Chalk it up to the lure of fame and money or the pressure to save his temple, but Tiger hurtled right into grim territory.

It’s safe to say that his moral evolution through the course of the movie matches his fighting style. At first, his moves are graceful, purposeful, and calculated, but as his morals deteriorate, they become sharper and a lot more aggressive. Through Tiger’s journey, Man of Tai Chi poses a range of tough questions, but the most important is whether you can stay true to yourself when the temptation to compromise is incredibly strong.

Man of Tai Chi is currently available to stream on Starz in the U.S.

WATCH ON STARZ