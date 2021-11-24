The idea of Neo and John Wick heading to Mortal Kombat doesn't seem right to the man himself, Keanu Reeves. While this might hurt a little to read, as some fans have been anticipating this crossover coming to life for years, Keanu's comments on the characters belonging to a different reality than that of the games makes sense. He also said Mortal Kombat is awesome, which is something we can all agree on.

Keanu Reeves when asked (as first reported by Eurogamer) whether he would allow for the crossover to happen if had the power in an interview with Esquire, said,

"If it was up to me? No. Mortal Kombat is awesome in so many ways. But I think, you know, Neo... John Wick... yeah man, they're doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat's doing their own thing."

Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat and creative director of NetherRealm, did discuss on several occasions expressing his desire to make these two crossovers happen. He once said that Neo was "pretty close" to becoming a guest fighter in their other fighting game, Injustice 2.

Mortal Kombat is developed by NetherRealm Studios, which is owned by Warner Bros., and so is The Matrix. This means Warner Bros. is the one who makes the final call on whether Neo will come to Mortal Kombat. But since the actor himself isn't too pleased with the idea, the crossover is likely not going to happen. The John Wick franchise belongs to Lionsgate, which makes the potential John Wick crossover even more unlikely.

While it seems less probable to hear Reeves voice his two iconic characters in Mortal Kombat, the actor will make several appearances elsewhere with his characters. The actor will return for the fourth film in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4. He will also be present in The Matrix Resurrections, which is currently scheduled for December 22, 2021.

