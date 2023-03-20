The Canadian actor Keanu Reeves made his feature film debut in the sports drama Youngblood, and since then has become one of the biggest and most beloved Hollywood stars.

From fun comedies like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventureto modern action classics like the John Wick franchise, Reeves has done it all. Well... almost. Throughout the actor's career, there have been a few notable examples of roles that he didn't get, whether because he got passed up for them or because he turned them down.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Nowadays, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is hailed as one of the greatest fantasy film franchises of all time. But as with any massive blockbuster movie series, there was a long and arduous process of pre-production – including casting.

Many actors were considered for the role of Aragorn, from Russell Crowe to Nicolas Cage. According to STartefacts.com, Keanu Reeves was dying to get the role, publicly speaking of his interest and contacting Peter Jackson to try and convince him to let him play Strider. The role eventually went to Viggo Mortensen; and frankly, no one could have played it better than him.

2 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

It may be controversial, but Ben Stiller's surprising comedy cult classic Tropic Thunder still has audiences delighted by its comedic creativity and laughing at its pitch-black humor.

Though it was Stiller himself who ended up playing Tugg Speedman, the protagonist, a Vulture article reveals that he first envisioned the story with Reeves as the leading man and him playing the role that ended up going to Matthew McConaughey. However, Stiller eventually decided against his original idea, and the rest is history.

3 'Speed Racer' (2008)

The Wachowski sisters' underrated gem Speed Racer is an adaptation of the famous manga and anime, where a young racing driver teams up with the police and the mysterious Racer X to end corruption and criminality in the racing leagues.

The Wachowskis had already worked with Reeves on The Matrix movies, so they approached him to play the character of Racer X, which Reeves had to turn down (according to MTV). Lost's Matthew Fox ended up playing the role, and fans think that he did a phenomenal job with the dark and mysterious character.

4 'Watchmen' (2009)

Zack Snyder's controversial directing style often results in very contentious and divisive films with as many detractors as they have fans. However, praise for his Watchmen was and continues to be very widespread.

The film is deeply atmospheric, and benefits from an ensemble of equally memorable characters among which the all-powerful force Dr. Manhattan stands out. An MTV article details how Reeves was offered the role and he was highly interested in it, but he said things simply "didn't work out." In the end, Billy Crudup ended up playing what fans now regard as the definitive on-screen portrayal of the character.

5 'Platoon' (1986)

Winner of the Best Picture Oscar and celebrated as one of the finest war films ever made, Oliver Stone's Platoon is the harrowing story of a young man who's faced with the horrors of the Vietnam war and the duality of man.

Stone initially offered the lead role to Reeves, on the same year of his debut (according to Far Out Magazine). However, the actor turned it down as he didn't think that such a violent movie was the right direction for his career to take at that time. It would have been interesting to see what he did with the role, but the fact is that Charlie Sheen's performance is one of the best and most devastating in the genre.

6 'Eternals' (2021)

It's unfortunate that a director as talented as Chloé Zhao made Eternals one of the most tragically underrated movies of the MCU's history. The story, spanning millennia, follows a team of alien heroes who have been secretly protecting Earth.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Reeves has been approached for pretty much every movie they have made, and there are very strong rumors that one of those films was Eternals. If true, it's anyone's guess as to what role he was offered, but his presence surely would have helped the movie's box office numbers.

7 'Heat' (1995)

A master of the thriller genre, Michael Mann made in Heat a masterful, slow-burning character study about a police detective restlessly pursuing a master thief throughout Los Angeles.

The movie is praised for countless things, one of the main ones being its fantastic performances. The star-studded cast features the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer. However, the latter's part was initially offered to Keanu Reeves (according to Cheat Sheet). The star had to pass, as he was busy performing Hamlet in Winnipeg.

8 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2022)

Since the moment it was announced and rumors started flying around on what it could possibly be about, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a pop culture sensation. Once it finally came out, fans were delighted to find all their expectations met and surpassed.

Initially, however, director Jon Watts had plans for the movie that was very different from the final product. Namely, it was supposed to be a story about Spider-Man fighting the iconic villain Kraven the Hunter, and Marvel was eyeing Keanu Reeves to play the role. He wasn't interested, and the story eventually moved in a completely different direction.

9 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

It may not have received the approval of most MCU fans, but it would be impossible to call Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel, about the titular hero finding herself caught in the middle of a galactic war, a failure.

In the film, Jude Law played the antagonist Yon-Rogg, and it was universally agreed that, along with the great digital de-aging of Samuel L. Jackson, he was one of the coolest parts of the movie. Reports say that it was Reeves who was initially offered the role, however, and that he was forced to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts with John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

10 'Speed 2: Cruise Control' (1997)

The first Speed movie is widely regarded by fans as one of Keanu Reeves' best movies and most fun roles. The sequel, however, wasn't quite as well received, and the absence of Reeves was definitely one of the reasons.

The premise of Speed was exquisitely simple: A cop has to keep a rigged bus moving in LA traffic, or else a bomb explodes. Speed 2: Cruise Control is similar... but on a cruise liner. And dumber. Reeves was quick to spot the silliness of the very concept of a sequel to his beloved action classic, so he turned the role down. If only the writers and producers had been even half as perceptive.

