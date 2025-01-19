Fans love actors for many reasons, including their acting ability, charisma, charms, or the level of production they appear in. One of the most popular actors is Keanu Reeves, an action star who delivered many classic films in the 1990s and continues to produce countless entertaining flicks. Viewers love Reeves not only because of his acting style, coolness, and general likeability but also because he is a kind and empathetic soul.

From over-the-top action films to poignant dramas to goofy comedies, Reeves can entertain fans in any genre he pleases. However, with so many good films, choosing one to watch can be difficult, which is why this list will break down his top ten movies based on quality, acting, and impact on the film. This list will include a variety of projects from the actor to include as many unique films as possible, meaning there will only be one John Wick film.

10 'Point Break' (1991)

Appeared as Johnny Utah

While Reeves was an up-and-coming star in the film industry, his co-lead in Point Break, Patrick Swayze, was an established icon. This unlikely duo shocked the world with their budding bond in the film, which formed after Johnny Utah (Reeves) began investigating a group of robbers. Infiltrating a group of thrill-seeking surfers, Utah slowly pieces the puzzle together while connecting with the members.

The 1990s were full of wild action films that aimed to please the audience with big explosions and in-your-face action, and that's precisely what Point Break delivered. While it may seem a bit goofy or campy, the film does and excels at what it sets out to do. Point Break is a wildly entertaining action film with impressive stunts and an emotional and tragic bond, something the Point Break remake failed to capture.

9 'River's Edge' (1986)

Appeared as Matt

River's Edge was one of Reeves' first films, which might have gained him the most recognition early in his career. The film is loosely based on the real-life murder of Marcy Renee Conrad in 1981. After a teenager murders his girlfriend and leaves her exposed corpse lying by the river, he brings his friends to laugh at her body. However, the friend group now struggles with their conscience and what to do with this dark predicament.

Teen movies during this time mainly consisted of college romps and fun times, but River's Edge switched up the formula by creating one of the darkest teen movies. It was one of the earliest examples of the kid killer genre, allowing for more complex philosophical and psychological debates. River's Edge is a dark and thrilling noir, with Reeves delivering a stellar performance in one of his most profound movies.

8 'Parenthood' (1989)

Appeared as Tod Higgins

It was around this time that Reeves' career started to take off, with him starring alongside Steve Martin and Joaquin Phoenix in Parenthood. This ensemble film is about the struggles of a father trying to manage his expansive family, whether it be his rambunctious kids or unsupportive siblings. Reeves stars as Tod, the boyfriend of one of the daughters and the voice of reason and the heart of the film.

Inspired by the director, writers, and producers' parenting experience, Parenthood delivers an authentic comedy that knows when to go over the top and when to ground things in reality. The film is a hilarious and relatable journey for all ages and provides some impactful and heartfelt scenes. It even earned multiple TV show spin-offs, which gained popularity, proving how good this movie is.