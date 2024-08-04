Among the thousands of popular actors, Keanu Reeves stands out because of his kind nature and selfless attitude. He is one of the most respected and beloved celebrities during this time and has an impressive catalog of films to boot. He has appeared in multiple genres, resulting in diverse movies ranging from Bram Stoker's Dracula to The Replacements, showing his versatility aside from his major blockbusters.

Because of his acting ability, many of Reeve's movies are too good to watch just once. With standouts in genres like action, comedy, and drama, fans will have no problem watching these films again and again, no matter what type of movie they like. And while his most famous franchises have more than a few rewatchable movies, Reeves' other movies can be equally enjoyable and worthy of a revisit.

10 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix Reloaded serves as the sequel to the iconic first movie in the planned trilogy, now a tetralogy after The Matrix Resurrections in 2021. Neo (Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) continue their war against the machines as Neo learns about his destiny. He goes on a journey to figure out the prophecy, but Trinity also plays a massive part in the film, ultimately saving Neo.

This sequel may not live up to the original Matrix, but after some time, fans have come to appreciate it. The chase scene on the truck is a cinematic masterpiece, not to mention the iconic scenes of Neo freezing the bullets and his fight against hundreds of Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) clones. The plot explores the world nicely, making The Matrix Reloaded the second most rewatchable Matrix film and a brilliant sequel.

The Matrix Reloaded Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 15, 2003 Cast Ray Anthony , Christine Anu , Andy Arness , Alima Ashton-Sheibu , Helmut Bakaitis , Steve Bastoni Runtime 138 minutes Writers Lilly Wachowski , Lana Wachowski

9 'My Own Private Idaho' (1991)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Image via Fine Line Features

Reeves stars alongside the late great River Phoenix in My Own Private Idaho, a movie loosely based on Shakespeare Henry IV's Part 1 and 2. The film is about a journey of self-discovery following Mike, a narcoleptic hustler (River Phoenix), and Scott (Reeves), the mayor's son, as they go from Portland to Idaho and eventually Rome to find Mike's mother. The film was a success critically and financially, winning multiple awards.

Reeves was good friends with Phoenix, and the two have great chemistry in a movie that defined queer cinema. The avant-garde style and important messages make My Own Private Idaho a must-watch, even better the second time. The journey of self-discovery the two go on is eye-opening, extremely beautiful, and sad. The adventure gives some fun times in an overall experience, leaving fans wanting to watch it again.

WATCH ON CRITERION

8 'Point Break' (1991)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via 20th Century Studios

With what would essentially inspire The Fast and the Furious, Point Break is an action movie featuring Reeves and Patrick Swayze. Reeves plays Johnny Utah, a federal agent who must infiltrate a group of thrill-seeking surfing robbers. However, after his bond with Rodhi and love for Tyler (Lori Petty) complicate things, he must figure out how to deal with new obstacles in spectacular style.

Point Break is a staple of 1990s action cinema, redefining the genre while delivering incredible stunts and fun. Point Break received a disappointing remake that made the film darker and more serious, proving that the campiness of the original is best. After all, campy action movies are endlessly rewatchable; fans don't need to focus on the story and can just sit back, relax, and watch Point Break for the hundredth time because it is that much fun.

Point Break (1991) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 12, 1991 Cast Keanu Reeves , Patrick swayze , Gary Busey , Lori Petty Runtime 122 minutes Writers W. Peter Iliff

7 'Keanu' (2016)

Directed by Peter Atencio

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

No, Keanu isn't a documentary about Keanu Reeves but a hilarious movie that features the actor in a small cameo as a cat. He lends his voice to the titular cat for a minute dream sequence, giving one of the characters a hint about what he needs to remember. The comedy movie featuring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele has the two going on an action-packed vulgar adventure to find a cat, Keanu.

Even though Reeves only plays a minor part in the movie, his cameo is hilarious and fitting and serves the plot. Before Peele became a well-respected director, he lent his writing and acting talents to this blockbuster comedy brimming with humor and action. The comedy and explosive stunts are as funny and impressive as the first time, as the duo's chemistry and adorable kitten develop an intriguing plot.

6 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Image via Lionsgate

John Wick is currently the most popular action franchise, producing multiple spin-offs in a series fans hope to go on for a long time. The movie has subtle yet incredible worldbuilding, which Chad Stahelski fills with some of the best action fans have seen in years. After some young punks mess with a retired hitman, John Wick (Reeves) goes on a killing spree to find and end them while dealing with the mob.

Every single John Wick movie is highly rewatchable; however, the one that started it all might be the best and most enjoyable. Reeves' character is instantly iconic, giving fans brutal action mixed with heartfelt scenes as his anti-hero goes on a killing spree. The movie reinvigorated the action genre with its innovative fight choreography and themes of grief, playing it off as a relatable character who just lost his dog. John Wick is an excellent action movie that never gets tiring, no matter how often fans watch it.

5 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Directed by Josh Cooley

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

As the fourth entry in the world-renowned Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 4 brings back the whole gang after Andy has left for college. Now Bonnie's toys, they end up on a road trip and are promptly lost as they encounter new and familiar faces and reminisce about old times. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the rest return to Bonnie to ensure she gets her toys back. Reeves plays Duke Caboom, a Canadian stuntman toy that helps the gang on their way.

Toy Story 4 is one of Disney's biggest movies at the box office. The family fun humor and gripping adventure give the movie a unique feel while still being nostalgic, making it easy to pick up again whenever. The film features a beautiful story focused on Woody and his choices, making it incredibly impactful and relatable. Toy Story 4 might have been unnecessary, but fans can't be thankful enough to watch this masterpiece whenever they want.

4 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Directed by Stephen Herek

Image via Orion Pictures

Serving as one of Reeves' earliest movies, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure is a classic 1980s comedy that always delivers the laughs. It features two best friends who aren't the sharpest tools in the shed and must go on a time-traveling adventure to prepare for a history presentation. Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Reeves) meet different historical figures in the hopes of acing this history assignment.

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure is incredibly cheesy in a decade already drowning in cheddar, but this is why the film is perfect for a rewatch; it doesn't take itself seriously, and neither should its fans. The movie is a hilariously fun journey with great chemistry and comedy. It's very nostalgic and a good time from start to finish, making it a perfect rewatch whenever fans need a laugh or a blast from the past.

3 'Speed' (1994)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image via 20th Century Fox

Reeves plays police officer Jack Traven, who, after getting on the wrong side of a retired bomb squad member, must deal with his petty plot. A bomb strapped to the bus is set to explode if it falls below a certain speed, creating many unique opportunities and tension. Traven, along with the driver and other passengers, try to find a way to defuse the bomb before it explodes.

Speed isn't just one of Reeves' most rewatchable movies but also one of Sandra Bullock's, as the two have a great dynamic and chemistry on-screen. Speed is an action-packed masterpiece that knows when and how to utilize comedy, romance, and action and when to take a breather. The action scenes are still some of the best today as they blend absurdity with grittiness to create an indescribable tension, helping make Speed endlessly rewatchable.

Speed Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date June 10, 1994 Cast Keanu Reeves Dennis Hopper , Sandra Bullock , Joe Morton , Jeff Daniels Runtime 116 minutes Writers Graham Yost

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Many consider The Matrix to be one of the best movies ever. From its innovative story to fantastic worldbuilding and action, it is indeed spectacular. Reeves plays Neo, a hacker whose world turns upside down after he learns his life may not be what it seems. With Morpheus and Trinity, he discovers his world is a lie and the real one is ruled by machines. The three go on an epic journey to free the world from the grasp of the robots.

The Matrix is not only a fan-favorite but also one of Keanu Reeves' best movies. This thrilling sci-fi is incredibly revolutionary, inspiring countless works in a story that becomes ever more relevant. Pair the thematic intrigue and unique plot with mind-bending visuals and top-tier action, and fans receive one of the greatest movies from the 1990s. Even with the plot not coming as a surprise upon rewatch, the movie is too good to only watch once in a lifetime.

1 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (2019)

Directed by Chad Stahelski