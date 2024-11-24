There are only a few good actors in the present day that truly embody the esteemed title “action star.” Apart from Daniel Craig and Tom Cruise, we have the beloved Keanu Reeves — the John Wick and Neo. Reeves is one of the greats. However, apart from his legacy in the John Wick and The Matrix movies, Reeves has also dabbled in various genres, making him a versatile actor. In comedy, we have him in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures. In animation, we have him in Toy Story 4 and DC League of Super-Pets. He has proved time and time again that he has that factor in him to make movies even more interesting. But there’s one other genre that Reeves just absolutely kills in, and that is romance.

Keanu Reeves Makes a Perfect Romantic Lead

True romantic leads are hard to find nowadays. But besides Glen Powell dominating the genre, there’s also Reeves as a swoon-worthy opponent. There are numerous romance movies that the experienced actor has starred in. A personal favorite is Sweet November. Directed by Pat O’Connor, this movie follows Nelson Moss (Reeves) — a soft, hopeless romantic who falls in love with Sara Deever (Charlize Theron). However, little does Nelson know that Sara is harboring a huge secret, which is that she has terminal cancer. Seeing Nelson be so vulnerable and gentle as he falls in love is heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time. To see him find the one, even though that person will not live much longer, is an explosion of different emotions as the movie progresses. On the other hand, you can’t help but feel happy for him that he had a chance to experience love despite the impending devastation. At the end, Sara blindfolds him and kisses him one last time. When Nelson takes the blindfold off, he sees that she is no longer there, and he just cries. It’s such a wounding scene, but Reeves manages to make me swoon.

Besides romantic dramas, Reeves has also proven that he makes for a perfect lead for rom-coms. Though they may not be as emotionally heavy as other genres, rom-coms are quite hard to pull off. In Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, Reeves killed it as, well, Keanu Reeves. He swooned the audience with his natural charm and aura. His character here is cocky and is the romantic interest of the lead Sasha (Ali Wong). However, when Sasha confesses that she has a crush on Marcus (Randall Park), Marcus and Keanu get into a fight. It’s so refreshing to see Reeves play looser characters, and it’s clear that he’s having fun doing these movies. I fell in love with him all over again.

Please, Let Keanu Reeves Capture Hearts Again!

Reeves has been in the industry for years, so it’s no surprise that he is well-known. On-screen, he oozes charm through and through — may it be as someone serious, comedic, or even a voice-over. But there’s just something about Reeves being a romantic lead in a film. Just looking at Reeves, it is clear he is perfect for rom-coms. He was deemed a big heartthrob years ago. But as he has gotten a bit older and more mature, for some reason, he gets even more alluring.

The actor is known for his badass and confident roles, and that is enticing to see. He has an incredible range. And while that is something I admire, off-screen, Reeves is just as incredible. I have watched a couple of interviews with Reeves and realized he is quite the opposite of his roles. Reeves usually is shy and keeps to himself when given the mic. However, he is incredibly well-spoken on a lot of topics. All these things combined show how lucky we are to have Reeves in this world. He’s kind, handsome, shy, articulate, and the list goes on! That’s the face of a perfect romantic lead if you ask me, and I hope to see more of him turning on the charm and enticing audiences once more.

