It is no secret that Keanu Reeves is the internet's boyfriend. The 58-year-old actor has been around Hollywood since he was 22 years old, so it's safe to say he's a veteran of the scene and has the movie pedigree to show it. Reeves may be most known for his action roles like Neo in The Matrix and in the John Wick series, but he has a much more diverse portfolio. Keanu Reeves often gets overlooked as a romance king, but he deserves much more credit for those leading man roles.

One of Reeves' first roles in a romance film was in A Walk In The Clouds, where he plays a very chivalrous and romantic character, Paul Sutton, who falls in love with a woman after defending her from a creep on a bus. From there, we start to see Reeves pop up in other romantic films such as Feeling Minnesota, Sweet November, Something's Gotta Give, The Lake House, and most recently Always Be My Maybe. He plays a wide variety of characters, from the workaholic who falls in love with his opposite to playing himself in a very over-the-top manner, showcasing his range of character to the fullest.

There's a reason why Reeves became the internet's boyfriend and how he seems so genuine in his role as the lead in these romantic movies. His lovable presence in Hollywood makes it easy to want to root for him in movies like The Lake House to get the girl. He plays the vulnerable and charming lead so well that his performances in romance films stand out, even among his top action hits. We want a happy ending for him in Sweet November, and we want him to be picked in Something's Gotta Give. That type of admiration seems to have to do with the great Keanussance and his title as Respectful King.

The Keanussance

The Keanussance hit its peak in 2019, which was basically a resurgence in the popularity and love for Reeves. John Wick 3 seems to have sparked this interest in Reeves again, as well as other movies that were released in 2019 starring the lovable leading man, like Toy Story 4. The Keanussance is solely an internet phenomenon that took to Twitter, TikTok, and news publication sites that are showcasing his truly altruistic behavior and just overall how great he is as a human, outside his chops for acting. Videos of Reeves giving up his subway seat for a woman, playing with dogs, and his humble and genuine answers to questions by the press make it impossible not to love every aspect of him. This grounding and calming presence in Hollywood leads to audiences liking and believing his role as a good guy and romantic lead. It's tough to see a leading man playing cute and romantic on screen while knowing that he has faced scandals or allegations in the past, but with Keanu Reeves, this isn't something we have to worry about.

His reputation precedes him to the point that he has been dubbed with the nickname the Respectful King. This nickname popped up when a fan on Twitter noticed his hand placement when he is taking pictures with female fans. Instead of wrapping his arm around them, he will lean in but hover his hands next to their bodies instead of invading their personal space by touching their hip. When speaking about his coworkers, his personal life, and his beliefs, Keanu is always slightly vague but incredibly respectful. He lives a low-key life without drama and that is something very few celebrities can say after 35-plus years in Hollywood.

Keanu Reeves' Latest Romantic Performance

Reeves' most recent romance role is in the film Always Be My Maybe. Keanu plays none other than himself, but an over-the-top version of himself. The film follows Sasha (Ali Wong) and her childhood best friend Marcus (Randall Park), who have that type of friendship that makes everyone question why they aren't dating and when they will start. Sasha is a chef who reconnects with Marcus later in life, and they struggle to fit into each other's worlds again. Where does Keanu come into this? He stars as a love interest of Sasha as she and Marcus are attempting to reconnect. He plays precisely himself but turns it up a notch. Famous scenes like Keanu crying while eating a meal at a restaurant because he is listening to the cries of the animal he is consuming feel very Keanu, just a little extra. We even see him name-dropping his stunt coordinator for John Wick in the film. Reeves does a fantastic job of playing himself but knowing that to really sell it he has to turn up sensitivity, weirdness, and compassion. His sense of self-awareness in the film knowing that everything he says or does can be turned into a meme or TikTok really makes his performance that much more fun to watch.

A Romance Hero You Can Root For

Another Reeves role that deserves more credit when speaking on his acting chops is from Something's Gotta Give. Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson also star in this rom-com about Harry (Nicholson) and Erica (Keaton) who unexpectedly fall for each other after both staying at Erica's family lake house because Harry is dating her daughter Marin (Amanda Peet). Reeves plays Julian Mercer, a cardiovascular doctor who helps Harry when he has a heart attack. Erica and Julian begin casually dating and Reeves really shines as a lovable, down-to-earth, and forgiving love. Even when Erica chooses Harry over Julian and then Harry dumps Erica, Julian is still there to pick up the pieces with a lovable smile and a warm heart. Unfortunately, Erica chooses Harry in the end even though Reeves delivers the seemingly perfect partner in Julian. Reeves' spirited performance as Julian made a lot of viewers upset that Erica chose Harry in the end.

The Keanu charm that we get in person and in interviews is the same charm that he brings to the big screen as a love interest. It's the boyish charm of a usually rugged-looking man with a contagious smile and laughs that captivates the audience. It also helps that he values his costars and makes them feel safe and heard, so creating on-screen chemistry with his other half is without difficulty. One of his frequent costars is Sandra Bullock, and and interview about Reeves just reinforces the fact that he is the quintessential Good Guy everyone is looking for. Keanu being Keanu is exactly what Hollywood needs, especially as the leading man in our favorite rom-coms. Reeves is a class act and should be known as more than an action hero, but as a romance king as well.