Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are still besties, which is delightful to see. Fans are desperate for the pair to reunite on screen after the success of Speed and The Lake House. It was at an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the former where the duo reunited with the film's director Jan de Bont, as part of Beyond Fest, where fans got the chance to ask all parties about the prospects of a third outing.

Bullock infamously starred in Speed 2: Cruise Control which Reeves wisely dipped on, but the chance to reunite the three for another go round is massively appealing. The 1994 blockbuster follows Los Angeles police officer Jack Traven (Reeves) as he races against time to stop a bomb-rigged city bus from exploding. Among the passengers is Annie (Bullock), a quick-witted civilian who becomes an unexpected ally. The bomb, planted by a vengeful extortionist named Howard Payne (played by the late Dennis Hopper), threatens to detonate if the bus slows below 50 mph, leading to a high-stakes battle to save lives.

What Did Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Say About 'Speed 3'?

Bullock joked that the movie would be "the geriatric version" and that it "wouldn't be fast", while Reeves added it should be about "retirement". De Bont conceded the film would be very different, but that he would love to work with the pair again.

Bullock, for her part, did admit that the chances of the movie making it to the screen were not favorable due to the climate in Hollywood at the moment, questioning if they'd even be able to pull it off, and admitted that Jan de Bont would be the only one to be able to do it. Bullock added, though, she wasn't sure if de Bont would be allowed to make the film, either.

"All these things happened because the crazy man in the greenish jacket over there. He’s so soft and gentle today and I’m like, that’s not the man I remember. But he’s the man who put the energy and the idea together and knew what the audience wanted and demanded it from everyone and everyone stepped up to plate. So what would that movie be that would make Jan’s brain and brilliance happy? It would require a lot from everybody. I don’t know if we’re in an industry anymore that’s willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it. Maybe I could be wrong. I don’t know what we could do that would be good enough for the audience.”

What can we take from this? Well, it isn't a no. Clearly, all parties are extremely fond of the film and the role in which it played in forging their careers. Reeves and Bullock have both gone onto superstardom in Hollywood and, of course, de Bont went on to make Twister, the greatest film ever made. (This writer is not biased.)

All in all, it looks like we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds. For now, you can enjoy Speed on Disney+.

Speed A high-octane thriller featuring Jack Traven, a Los Angeles police officer who must deal with a terrifying hostage situation on a city bus. The bus is wired to explode if it drops below 50 mph, forcing Jack to work with the passengers, including the resourceful Annie Porter, to keep the vehicle moving and avoid disaster. The film is a gripping blend of action and suspense, with Jack and Annie facing numerous obstacles and the cunning schemes of the bomber, Howard Payne. It explores themes of heroism and resilience under pressure, delivering relentless excitement and tension. Release Date June 10, 1994 Director Jan de bont Cast Keanu Reeves Dennis Hopper , Sandra Bullock , Joe Morton , Jeff Daniels Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Graham Yost Budget $30 million Studio(s) 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Sequel(s) Speed 2: Cruise Control Expand

Watch on Disney+