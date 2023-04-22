Keanu Reeves is a lot of things - a wonderful human being, a charismatic screen presence, possibly immortal, and of course, an action movie legend. It's the latter topic that he's been reflecting on, by taking part in The Art of Action, a YouTube series hosted by stunt guru Scott Adkins.

Adkins recently starred alongside Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 as the grotesque German assassin Killah, having a memorable fight scene in a bombastic nightclub, and the pair got together virtually to take a deep dive into Reeves' action career.

Stopping to chat about Speed, the Jan de Bont thriller from 1994 where Reeves starred as LAPD officer Jack Traven alongside a young Sandra Bullock, the actor admitted part of the appeal of doing the film was the nonsensical plot point of it, something which resonated with him in the wake of his previously successful action flick, Point Break.

I’d just done a movie about bank robbing surfers and now I’m doing a movie about a bus that can’t go over 50mph? It was fun to get into and I liked that Jack Traven wanted to do good, like growing up he wanted to save people. When I was thinking about Speed, I thought about SWAT guys and cut all my hair off and the people at the film were screaming at me ‘What have you done?!’ It was funny, I went and got that entire wardrobe myself. Working on Speed got me back into things I enjoyed like the weapons training, and I got to work with a really wonderful stunt coordinator there in Gary Hymes. At the time, the 105 freeway was being built so we had the whole thing to ourselves. We laid out the whole thing with Tonka Trucks, which was fun.

How Successful was Speed?

Speed was a phenomenal success for both Reeves and 20th Century Fox, grossing $350.4 million off a budget around a tenth of that. Reeves participated wholeheartedly in the stunts for the film, including a very dangerous scene where he jumped from a moving Jaguar convertible into the bus.

The film featured an ensemble cast that included Reeves, Bullock, Joe Morton, Jeff Daniels, Alan Ruck and a delightfully unhinged Dennis Hopper as the film's villain. The movie received rave reviews and critical acclaim at the time of release. It is now considered one of the greatest action films ever made, with luminaries such as Quentin Tarantino declaring it one of the twenty best films he had seen between 1992 and 2009.